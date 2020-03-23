North Texas has added two final pieces to its 2020 soccer recruiting class, a group coach John Hedlund is hoping will help keep the Mean Green atop Conference USA.
UNT officially announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Taylor Tufts and fellow midfielder Amelie Faa on Monday.
Tufts led Southlake Carroll to the Class 6A title as a senior in 2019 and was the Offensive Player of the Year on The Dallas Morning News all-area team. Faa is also highly regarded. She played for the FC Dallas U.S. Soccer Development Academy and started for its under-16 team last season.
Faa will be 16 when she begins her career at UNT in the fall and will be the youngest student-athlete in the school’s athletic program.
“We’re very excited to have Taylor and Amelie part of our championship program,” Hedlund said in a statement. “Taylor was one of the top players coming out of Texas a year ago and will be a tremendous weapon in our offense for the next four years. Amelie is a special talent that will only continue to develop and get better within our program.”
Tufts scored 72 goals and assisted on 60 others at Carroll. She redshirted due to injury in her lone season at Oklahoma and will be eligible at UNT this fall.
Faa received offers from SEC programs before electing to play for UNT.
The addition of Tufts and Faa rounds out a 10-player class that also includes Guyer standout Allie Lyons.
UNT has the C-USA tournament title and advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons. The Mean Green have won eight C-USA regular season or conference tournament titles since joining the league in 2013.
Helund believes the addition of his latest recruiting class will help the Mean Green build on their history of success in a time of change for the program. UNT lost All-American defender Dominique James to graduation and also lost assistant coach Daniel Dobson after last season.
Dobson elected to step back from coaching to spend more time with his family and was replaced by Brian Periman. Fleur Benatar was promoted to associate head coach.
“My staff and I are excited for this entire class and building on the future of this program,” Hedlund said. “With the players we have returning and what we’re adding, I feel very confident of continuing our winning tradition and championship success.”