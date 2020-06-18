North Texas has featured a series of dynamic receivers throughout the four seasons Seth Littrell has served as the Mean Green's head coach.
UNT added another player to its 2021 recruiting class who will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of players like Michael Lawrence and Jaelon Darden late Wednesday night when TJ Steele committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
The Lubbock Estacado product announced his decision on his Twitter account.
10000% committed #GoMeanGreen💚@Coach_Cluley @JjWatson_3 @Coach_McHugh @coachvint @SethLittrell @LukeWaleriusUNT @CoachMainordUNT 🤘🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZxR6nkGzi— TJ Steele2021 (@Tj01782071) June 18, 2020
"I's going to be great playing under Coach Littrell and the rest of the North Texas Staff," Steele wrote.
Steele was a second-team All-District 2-4A selection last season when he caught 29 passes for 708 yards and nine touchdowns, despite missing five games with a punctured lung.
Steele added 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.
Steele is also a star track athlete at Estacado and ran a 10.97 second 100-meter dash last year.
The 6-0, 180-pound senior was offered a scholarship by Kansas, Tulsa, Houston Baptist and William & Mary. He is rated No. 59 on 247Sports list of the top players in Texas in the class of 2021 and No. 62 in its rankings of the top wide receivers in the class.
Oral commitments are non-binding.The early signing period begins on Dec. 16.
Steele is the second wide receiver to commit to UNT in the class of 2021, joining Frisco Independence product Zhighlil McMillan. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
Steele is the sixth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2021. UNT currently has the fifth-ranked class in Conference USA, according to 247Sports.