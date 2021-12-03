North Texas has filled the hole in its schedule created when Nevada was forced to forgo playing the Mean Green on Saturday due to COVID-19 issues.
UNT is set to announce this morning that it will face LSU Shreveport.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Super Pit, the same time the Mean Green were scheduled to face the Wolf Pack.
LSU Shreveport competes at the NAIA level.
UNT was forced to act quickly after Nevada backed out of the teams' game late Wednesday night. Nevada announced on Tuesday that coach Steve Alford had tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. He is isolating for 10 days and was set to miss three games, including the Wolf Pack's game against UNT and a game at UTA on Tuesday.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said after practice on Thursday that the Mean Green had spent hours working the phones to try to land any game they could get.
"We have talked to everyone who has had a game canceled and are working through trying to get a home game," McCasland said. "We will look at that first. If we have to play on the road, we will do that. We are doing whatever we can to get a game."
Adding a game was vital for UNT, which was looking at an extended layoff if it couldn't find a game.
The Mean Green last played on Sunday, when they beat Drake in their final game in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Their next game was slated to be on Dec. 11 against UMass in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Fort Worth.
Final exams for the first semester at UNT are next week. McCasland said UNT would do everything it could to avoid playing during finals week to allow its players to concentrate on academics.
UNT ended up with a game against the Pilots, who are 4-4 on the year.
Facing LSU Shreveport won't offer nearly the same challenge as taking on Nevada, a power in the Mountain West Conference. UNT (3-3) just didn't have many options to find an opponent on short notice.
McCasland said UNT would look to reschedule its game against Nevada, either this season or next year. The game was one of the highest profile contests the Mean Green were set to play this season at the Super Pit.
UNT will honor all tickets for sold for the Nevada game for its game against LSU Shreveport. Fans who purchased single-game tickets who would like a refund can email a request to UNT's ticket office at ticketoffice@unt.edu.
"We were excited about upgrading our schedule," McCasland said. "We are disappointed, but we understand there are bigger things going on."