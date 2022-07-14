BARTONVILLE — Eleven years after stumbling into the game, twins Cassidy and Cross Horton, 14, are excelling on a national stage with their club soccer teams.
The pair — who will be freshmen at Argyle High School this fall — were just 3 years old when they ambled into Primrose School of North Lewisville, accompanied by their mother, Shelley. She was approached by a coach who noticed the twins walking clumsily and said he could improve their coordination through soccer.
“One of the first days at Primrose, this guy was standing in the hall and they were toddling along to their class and I’m like, ‘Come on, get in here,’” Shelley said. “Here’s this guy set up with his little booth standing there and he’s like, ‘I could help him with that. I could help her with that.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘The way they walk, they’re not that coordinated. We could work on that.’
“He goes, ‘I’m going to start doing soccer skills here at Primrose’ and I was like, ‘Sign them up, that would be so cool.’”
It was a sport Shelley did not know well, coming from a rodeo family, and her husband did not play sports growing up, making Cross and Cassidy’s introduction to soccer an unlikely one. This chance encounter in preschool blossomed into more than improving their coordination as the twins quickly took to the game. Early fundamentals training paved the way to success in games for both their club and school soccer teams.
Now, Cassidy is fresh off winning an ECNL national championship last weekend with Solar Soccer Club’s U14 girls team and Cross is set to compete for a national title this weekend with the Dallas Texans Academy’s U14 boys team.
Cassidy, who plays in the midfield, traveled with her club last weekend to Richmond, Virginia, where they won three games in four days to hoist the national trophy on Monday. They previously competed in the national playoffs in Redmond, Washington, late last month to qualify as one of the eight teams at the national finals.
“We got to see a lot of stuff around each city, how it’s different from here, and you meet different people from other clubs,” Cassidy said. “It was definitely a great opportunity — not everybody gets to do that. We definitely deserved it, we worked very hard for it.”
Meanwhile, Cross and the Texans are in St. Louis this weekend among the final eight teams in their age group looking to win the boys ECNL national championship, starting with the Texans’ first game at 10 a.m. Friday. Cross plays left back for Dallas and said he is excited for the opportunity to compete for a national championship.
Both Cross and Cassidy said learning the game together as they have grown up has reaped benefits in their play.
“We’ve just grown up playing soccer together,” Cross said. “It’s like always having a friend to play soccer with — she’s pushed me to be better and stronger.”
“We push each other,” Cassidy said. “He’s faster, so I have to do things differently than what I would do playing against other girls.”
The twins both aspire to play college soccer and even rise to the professional ranks in the future. In the interim, they are set to join a pair of successful soccer programs at Argyle this fall.
The Eagles’ girls team went 24-2-1 last season and fell out of the playoffs in the regional semifinals. The boys team finished 15-7-1, losing to Diamond Hill-Jarvis on penalties in the second round of the playoffs. Both teams contributed to Argyle’s record 10th consecutive Lone Star Cup, an award given annually to one team from each UIL classification for success across all sports.
“I’m very excited about it,” Cassidy said. “I want to try and win a UIL championship with them.”
“It’s a good opportunity [to learn] with the different practices from coach to coach,” Cross said.