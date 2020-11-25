North Texas was riding high last spring when one of the memorable seasons in program history came to a sudden and unexpected end.
The Mean Green were preparing for their opening game in the Conference USA tournament when the event was called off after opening round games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT will return to action for the first time since the college basketball season came to an unexpected close on Thanksgiving in its opener against Mississippi Valley State.
Nothing will soften the blow of seeing the postseason snatched away for UNT’s players who were part of last season’s team. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title, were guaranteed a berth in the NIT and were convinced they were going to win the conference tournament and play on into the NCAA tournament.
The only bright spot for UNT is the drive an unexpected ending provided for the upcoming year.
“The way last year ended defiantly motivated us,” senior guard James Reese said. “We wish we could have finished it off last year. This is our second try to get into the tournament and get a couple of wins.”
That goal has been the driving force for UNT as it prepares for its most anticipated season in years. The Mean Green came out of nowhere to win the C-USA regular season title last year on its way to a 20-11 finish.
UNT was picked to finish second this year in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll behind Western Kentucky. An experienced batch of returning players is expected to lead the way as UNT looks to meet expectations.
Reese is one of three returning starters. Starting point guard Javion Hamlet was last season’s C-USA Player of the Year and is back along with forward Zachary Simmons.
Those returning players have helped set the tone and expectations for what UNT is trying to accomplish.
“Even with the guys who were not a part of our program, they felt like they were a part of it because we recruited them,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Everybody has a sense of unfinished business. There is an edge to start the season.”
The question for UNT is if it can rekindle the chemistry it showed a year ago. The veteran trio of Hamlet, Reese and Simmons gives the Mean Green a great starting point.
Hamlet averaged 14.6 points per game and handed out 147 assists on the season. Simmons added 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while Reese chipped in 8.6 points while hitting 53 shots from 3-point range.
Those totals are more impressive when one considers UNT plays at a snail’s pace and averaged 71.1 points per game last season.
“It helps us to have so many guys back from last year,” Hamlet said. “We all know how each other plays and our roles. The chemistry will be clicking all season. Last season, we didn’t know each other the way we do now.”
The question UNT faces is how a handful of newcomers will fit in and fill a few key holes in the lineup.
Umoja Gibson left the program and transferred to Oklahoma after averaging 14.5 points per game and hitting a team-best 86 shots from 3-point range. He was a second-team All-C-USA selection as a sophomore.
UNT also lost Deng Geu, a graduate transfer forward from North Dakota State, who started the entire season.
The success UNT enjoyed last season helped UNT land several highly regarded players who are expected to make an immediate impact.
“The guys we brought in will definitely help us,” McCasland said. “It’s a different guy at every practice. It isn’t just one or two. All the newcomers will have different nights where they can play significant minutes and play well. That is fun to see. We have newcomers who are doing things we haven’t seen since I have been here.”
Junior college guard Mardrez McBride is the most likely of the newcomers to claim a key role right away because of how well he fits UNT’s needs. The junior shot 53% from 3-poiunt range for South Carolina Salkehatchie last season, when he averaged 14.4 points per game.
UNT lost two players from last season’s team who combined to make 129 shots from behind the arc in Gibson (86) and senior guard DJ Draper (43).
“We do have more length and athleticism,” McCasland said. “We will give up some in perimeter shooting but might get more free throws because of our ability to drive the basketball. We have a team that can get to the paint more than we have in the past.”
The hope for UNT is that its new mix of players can help it win another C-USA regular season title and get to the NCAA tournament a year after its chance to chase a bid last season was wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The way the season ended motivated us for sure,” Hamlet said. “We were going to the NCAA tournament. That’s all we talked about. We didn’t have any doubt we were going to win the conference tournament. We were ready to show it.”
UNT’s will take the first steps toward its second chance when it opens the season on Thanksgiving.