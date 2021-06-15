The UIL legislative council took no action Tuesday on the proposal to add a shot clock for Class 5A and 6A basketball teams.
North Crowley boys basketball coach Tommy Brakel gave a short presentation to the panel in favor of adopting the shot clock, which he said is used by, “about nine states.”
In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations permitted a 35-second shot clock to be added by each state’s governing high school athletics association.
“Now we’ve got the opportunity to add a shot clock and do what’s best for those Texas high school student-athletes again,” Brakel said during his presentation. “Adding a shot clock does not necessarily benefit the programs that have the most athletes or want to play the quickest. All it does is regular the time, and it regulates the number of possessions in a game.”
Last year, Guyer boys basketball coach Grant Long submitted a formal proposal for the UIL to implement a shot clock. But because the NFHS did not approve the addition of a shot clock last year, UIL athletic director Susan Elza said at the time the UIL would not adopt one.
Adding a shot clock at the high school level has been somewhat of a hotly contested issue, and it was put in the spotlight a few years ago at Guyer’s expense.
In the 2018 6A Region I final, Guyer, which was ranked No. 11 in the country by USA Today, lost to Allen 40-36 after the Eagles slowed the game way down. Allen did not attempt its first shot in that game until nearly three minutes had elapsed, merely passing the ball around.
“For sure, I think it’s definitely something that should be addressed,” Long said in a phone interview on Monday. “Obviously, it’s in the best interest of the players, coaches and game to get a shock clock. The kids are going to have it in the college game, and they need to get used to it, and to protect against teams just not playing basketball.”