The UIL has released several revisions to its COVID-19 risk management guidelines.
The news comes after the UIL strongly recommended last week that schools halt all summer strength and conditioning workouts and sports-specific instruction between July 3-12 in response to the pandemic and the July 4 holiday. Schools are still allowed to resume activities beginning Monday, albeit with several changes designed to ensure everyone’s safety moving forward.
The complete UIL guidelines can be found at www.uiltexas.org.
Among the more noteworthy updates include face coverings. Per the UIL, all employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings upon entering or exiting an area where UIL activities are being conducted, and when not actively exercising, unless an exception detailed in the full document applies.
“This includes all 2020 summer activities and in-season activities for the 2020-2021 school year,” the UIL stated in its guidelines. “As the public health situation changes, and/or if subsequent Executive Orders are issued by Governor Greg Abbott, these guidelines may be further modified.”
Access to locker rooms is also being allowed, per the latest updated guidelines. Schools can also conduct drills that involve one or more athletes on offense against one or more athletes on defense.
The UIL announced on May 22 that schools could begin strength and conditioning on June 8 under a set of stringent COVID-19 guidelines. On June 10, the UIL loosened those guidelines, eliminating the 20-1 player-to-coach ratio. The UIL also increased indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.
Since then, numerous programs across the state have either chosen to delay workouts or have been forced to suspend workouts due to positive coronavirus tests within their programs. In the Denton area, Krum, Braswell, Denton and Sanger were all forced to shut down summer workouts because of coronavirus concerns within their programs.