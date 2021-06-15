The UIL legislative council on Tuesday voted to allow live broadcasts of Friday night regular season football games for webcasts streamed only over the internet.
Prior to the 2020 season, the UIL had barred any live broadcasts of high school football games. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL temporarily lifted the restriction last year — a decision that was met with immense positivity.
“A recent survey of UIL member schools showed an overwhelming majority in favor of allowing a live broadcast of Friday night football games on the internet,” said Aaron Hood, Robert Lee ISD Superintendent and chair of the UIL standing committee on policy. “This amendment will allow for greater public accessibility for these games particularly for individuals who could not otherwise attend the event in person.”
The UIL’s decision applies only to broadcasts streamed over the internet. Other live telecasts, including ones over the air, are still prohibited.
Several Denton-area schools took advantage of the ability to live stream games last season, including Argyle.