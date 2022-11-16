DRC_TWU Pioneers Logo

DENTON, Texas (November 16, 2022) — Every year during National Signing Day the lives of many student-athletes are changed forever. By signing on the dotted line, they are choosing to dedicate countless hours to playing collegiate athletics while earning their college degree.

Seven new Pioneers were welcomed to the Texas Woman’s softball team: Abby Long, Callie Bailey, Hawwa Townsend, Kynleigh Rhymer, Lizzie Smith, Madison Altman and Piper Morton.

