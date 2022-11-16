DENTON, Texas (November 16, 2022) — Every year during National Signing Day the lives of many student-athletes are changed forever. By signing on the dotted line, they are choosing to dedicate countless hours to playing collegiate athletics while earning their college degree.
Seven new Pioneers were welcomed to the Texas Woman’s softball team: Abby Long, Callie Bailey, Hawwa Townsend, Kynleigh Rhymer, Lizzie Smith, Madison Altman and Piper Morton.
“I am extremely excited to announce these seven signees,” Head Softball coach Gay McNutt said. “They cover a wide range of positions and will help take our program to the next level.”
The 2023 Texas Woman’s Softball signing class is:
Abby Long hails from Forney, Texas, where she attended Forney High School. As the catcher for her high school softball team, she helped lead her team to the 2021 Area Finals and the 2022 Regional Quarterfinals. Long was named First Team All-District in 2021 and 2022. Alongside her athletic ability, she brings a strong academic background being named to the 2022 Academic All-District team.
By way of Bullard, Texas, Callie Bailey, is a multi-decorated sport athlete in softball, volleyball, basketball and cheer. Bailey led her team to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2021 and 2022. Her hardwork in the classroom has paid off, as she was named to the 2021-2022 Academic All-District team.
A pitcher from Mansfield, Texas, Hawwa Townsend also doubles as a utility player. She played softball all four years at Mansfield High School, where she became Second All-State in 2021and made three consecutive playoff appearances 2019-2021.
Kynleigh Rhymer, from Plaquemine, Louisiana knows how to get the crowd up on their feet. As the mascot for St. John High School, notably named Johnny the Eagle, Rhymer was also a standout pitcher. She was named All-District in 2021, followed by All-District Player of the Year in 2022. Rhymer has appeared in the State Quarterfinals in 2021 and the State Semifinals: Final Four in 2022. Rhymer is a standout athlete, which has translated into the classroom, being named to the Principal’s List consecutively in 2021 and 2022.
As an outfielder and third baseman Lizzie Smith, a Lewisville native, was instrumental in her role that led Lewisville High School to become the Bi-District Champions. In 2022, she made an appearance in round two of the playoffs. In the classroom, Smith brings prowess, after being named to the All-Academic team.
From Tomball Memorial High School, in Cypress, Texas, Madison Altman joins this class of athletes as a utility player and catcher. As a multi-sport athlete in swimming, waterpolo, basketball and softball, Altman brings a diverse background in team sports to the Pioneers. She was named to the First Team All-District and placed second in districts. Among her multitude of sports, Altman excelled in her academics and was named Academic All-District.
Piper Morton, a shortstop, catcher and outfielder, from Kilgore, Texas, considers herself a comedian and will keep her teammates laughing and in high spirits. She was a three sport athlete in softball, basketball, and volleyball. Morton, a highly decorated athlete, was named All-District First team in 2021-2022, Newcomer of the Year, and MVP, All East Texas First team 2021-2022 catcher and player of the year, and All State 2021-2022. Throughout her three sports, Morton surpassed academic achievements being named Academic All-District for basketball and softball from 2020-2022, and for volleyball in 2020 and 2021.