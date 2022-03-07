UNT forward Tommisha Lampkin (24) and guard Aly Games (22) fight for a rebound with TWU guards Ariyanna Hines (22) and Ashley Ingram (35) during their exhibition game at the Super Pit on Nov. 4. UNT won 76-62.
TWU is headed back to the South Central Regional basketball tournament.
The Pioneers (19-8) were among four teams from the league that were invited to the postseason.
TWU will face Metropolitan State University-Denver on Friday at West Texas A&M, which is hosting the eight-team regional. The bracket was revealed on Sunday night.
The Pioneers are the No. 4 seed in the tournament that will feature teams from the Lone Star Conference and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
TWU is making its third appearance in the event and its first since 2016. This is the highest the Pioneers have ever been seeded.
The Pioneers faced MSU-Denver (22-8) earlier this season and won 86-83 in triple overtime.
TWU finished in a tie for second in the Lone Star Conference in the regular season with Texas A&M-Commerce at 12-3. The Pioneers went on to fall to UT-Tyler in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Freshman forward Ashley Ingram leads TWU with an average of 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Junior guard Sadie Moyer is adding 13.2 points.
That duo helped TWU maintain a spot in the South Central Region rankings throughout the season. The Pioneers were ranked as high as No. 3 earlier in the year.
MSU-Denver won the RMAC’s automatic bid after winning the conference title on Saturday and received the fifth seed in the regional.
