With the start of fall sports, the Texas Woman's University athletic department has added two athletic trainers to the Pioneers staff.
With the addition of new sports, the Pioneers welcomed Sulema Lopez to the staff. Lopez joined this staff this fall in a contracted position with Wise Health System/Fit-N-Wise, TWU's new preferred medical providers.
Lopez earned her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Texas Wesleyan University, graduating in May 2018. Lopez has also worked with Frisco Elite Physical Therapy since May 2019.
Lopez will be serving as the primary trainer for volleyball, STUNT and the Pioneer Pride Dance Team.
"Joining the TWU family was honestly an answered prayer," Lopez said in a news release announcing her addition. "God knows exactly what we need and when we need it. I am beyond grateful and blessed to be here and have the privilege to share my passion and expertise with the athletes."
The Pioneers also welcome Stacy Schuchard to the athletic training staff.
Schuchard graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training. While pursuing her undergraduate degree, Schuchard took classes from now-TWU's assistant athletic director for sports medicine, T.J. Schmidt.
After graduating, Schuchard served as the head athletic trainer for Pomona High School in Colorado, before transitioning to a position at Panorama Orthopedics as a Clinical Liaison and Surgery Scheduler for Dr. David Schneider.
At TWU, Schuchard will serve as the primary trainer for soccer and basketball.
"I am elated to have the opportunity to utilize my knowledge and expertise with the athletes at Texas Woman's University," Schuchard said in the news release. "I look forward to contributing to the collaborative efforts that are working to build and grow both the sports program and University."
Schmidt said he is excited to welcome Lopez and Schuchard to the team and have their passion and knowledge impact the Pioneer student-athletes.
"I am beyond excited to have Sulema and Stacy join our staff," Schmidt said. "Both have hit the ground running in their roles, and I am grateful for their positive attitudes and work ethic they each bring. We truly have a top tier staff with the addition of these two, and I know both of them will continue to assist in elevating our program and our athletes."