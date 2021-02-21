Kameron Hill had quite the game against North Texas during his junior season at Abilene Christian.
The defensive end posted two sacks, forced two fumbles and was credited with three tackles for loss in UNT's 51-31 win in 2019. Afterward, Hill met Riley Mayfield, a former ACU standout who transferred to UNT and finished his career with the Mean Green the previous year.
Those memories came flooding back after Hill entered the NCAA transfer portal in January. New UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett was one of the first coaches to contact him.
"North Texas showed a lot of interest in me," Hill said. "They were looking for a guy who can come in and rush the passer. Coach Bennett recruited me to play a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker spot. I like that idea. It was a big reason why I picked North Texas."
Hill made his decision to transfer to UNT official late Saturday with an announcement on his Twitter account.
I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to the University of North Texas to pursue my Master’s degree and play the sport I love. God is good. #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/HRI1qa8Wh3— Kameron Hill (@kameronhill397) February 20, 2021
Hill plans to graduate from ACU this spring and enroll at UNT shortly after for his final season of eligibility. He could join the Mean Green as soon as May.
The former Stafford standout is hoping to play a key role as UNT makes the transition to playing under Bennett. UNT coach Seth Littrell brought in the long-time coordinator to revamp a defense that allowed 42.8 points per game last season.
Hill, who is 6-foot-1 1/2 and 240 pounds, will give UNT another option at the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot in Bennett's system. He finished with eight sacks in the 2019 season, his last with the Wildcats, when he was a third-team All-Southland Conference selection.
UNT offered an opportunity for Hill to pursue his goals both on and off the field. He'll play at the major college level for the first time at UNT after spending the first three seasons of his career at ACU, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.
"I have always wanted to push myself, play at a higher level against the best and further my education," Hill said.
Hill plans to pursue his maters in engineering technology with a concentration in project management. He has lofty goals on the field as well that include helping the Mean Green build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
"I hope to come in, help the defense and win a championship," Hill said. "I want to have fun, play and see where it takes me."
Mayfield had similar goals when he transferred to UNT. He ended up starting 27 games over the course of two seasons and was an academic all-conference selection in 2017 and 2018.
Hill heard about Mayfield and his journey during his time at ACU. Now he's following in his path.
"I thought about that," Hill said. "I'm excited to get to Denton and play."