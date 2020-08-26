Davontae McCrae has a pretty good perspective on the difference an influx of transfers could make for North Texas this season, and not just because he’s a key member of the group.
The defensive end lines up on the opposite side of the line from Anterrious Gray, another Mississippi junior college product who arrived this summer, every day in practice.
“This class can be great and help change the program,” McCrae said. “AG and the other guys who are coming in on the offensive side of the ball will help. We also have transfers on the defensive side of the ball who will produce for us.”
That’s the hope, as UNT looks to rebound from a 4-8 season and get back to the form that saw the Mean Green play in three straight bowl games beginning in 2016.
Coach Seth Littrell and his staff have made landing top players from the Dallas area a priority. The transfer market is a secondary source of talent for the Mean Green, but it’s an important part of their strategy.
Every team has a few holes in its lineup to plug heading into the season. UNT has often filled its gaps with transfers. The difference this year is that the group appears as if it will play a particularly vital role.
The Mean Green weren’t looking for an extra defensive back or offensive lineman to serve as an insurance policy after last season.
Gray and McCrae could very well start when UNT opens its season Sept. 5 at home against Houston Baptist. They’re far from the only players expected to fill key roles.
Purdue transfer and former Ryan standout Jordan Rucker could see time at cornerback after receiving a waiver from the NCAA that makes him eligible this season. Long Beach City College offensive lineman Teeshaun Turpin is competing for playing time on UNT’s offensive line
Those are just the players who arrived this summer. Dig back a little further and Austin Aune is in contention to start at quarterback after spending last year as a backup. The former Argyle standout made a pit stop at Arkansas after six seasons playing in the New York Yankees minor league system.
“There is no doubt our transfers will help us this year,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They are starting to settle in. McCrae has been here. Rucker is getting more comfortable. We have to get them in and work with them.”
The more UNT’s coaches have had a chance to do just that, the more impressed they have been with the talent those players possess.
“They have elevated our talent,” Littrell said. “When you find guys like that, you do everything you can to get them. That breeds competition and depth.”
McCrae was considered one of the top 100 junior college prospects in the country coming out of East Mississippi Community College. Gray was not as highly regarded following his two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College but fit an immediate need for a team rebuilding its offensive line.
Turpin chose UNT over Conference USA rival UTSA.
Adding transfers with college experience is particularly vital this year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all of spring practice. The Mean Green didn’t have a chance to ease new players into the rigors of college football.
UNT needs its transfers to hit the ground running.
That is just what they have done.
“We have fit in well,” McCrae said. “We love the sport, want to win and help this team. If we are going to help, we have to learn quickly.”
Briefly ...
UNT announced on Wednesday that its game against Houston Baptist will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.