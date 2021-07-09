North Texas won’t have to wait long this fall to see how it measures up to the programs that have dominated Conference USA in women’s basketball over the last few years.
The Mean Green will face Rice and Middle Tennessee in a three-game road trip to open league play.
MTSU won C-USA’s East Division and went on to beat Rice, the league’s West Division champion, in the conference tournament final last season. Rice beat MTSU in conference tournament championship game in 2019.
The trip that begins on New Year’s Day at Rice and also includes a game at UAB is the highlight of UNT’s schedule that was released on Friday.
The Mean Green will play an 18-game conference slate. C-USA is returning to its familiar Thursday-Saturday schedule. The league played games on Fridays and Saturdays last season to cut down on travel at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT’s home-opener will be on Jan. 13 when Marshall visits the Super Pit to open a two-game homestand that will also include a game against Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green are coming off their best season in C-USA play. UNT went 13-7 overall and finished fourth in the overall league standings at 10-4. UNT’s previous high for wins in C-USA play in a season was eight.
The Mean Green have several of their key players from last season returning, including guard Quincy Noble. The sophomore guard averaged 17.8 points per game last season and was a first-team All-C-USA selection.
Guard Jazion Jackson and forward Madison Townley are also set to return, giving the Mean Green three members of their starting five back.
UNT added transfer guards Aly Gamez (Fresno State) and Amber Dixon (Louisiana Tech) as well as transfer forward Jaylen Mallard (South Alabama) in addition to three high school signees.
Guards Chloe Callahan and Kendall McGruder as well as forward Aniyah Johnson signed with the Mean Green in the fall.