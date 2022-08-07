North Texas held its first major scrimmage of fall practice on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT's defense dominated. Defensive end Tom Trieb returned an interception for a touchdown, which was one of several big plays coordinator Phil Bennett's group made.
The UNT athletic department held its annual kickoff event after the scrimmage, where coach Seth Littrell spoke optimistically about the Mean Green's chances to build on a 6-7 season.
Littrell pointed to his team's experience and maturity as reasons for optimism.
Now that everyone has had a chance to reflect, here are three things we learned from what transpired.
1. There is reason to be optimistic about UNT's defense
It's dangerous to put too much stock into the way a team looks in a scrimmage.
Plays are whistled dead early. There isn't nearly the pressure in a scrimmage when compared to a game with a whole lot more on the line.
Even though that is the case, there is reason to be optimistic about UNT's defense. The Mean Green's biggest issue heading into the offseason was finding a way to replace their entire defensive front.
Trieb looked like a terrific recruit when he arrived from College of DuPage. What he's done since has shown the high expectations for him were justified.
A few of UNT's other newcomers have played well, including Mazin Richards, a transfer linebacker form Eastern New Mexico.
Bennett has long been one of the best coordinators in college football. There's too many positives to not like how UNT is coming together.
2. Grant Gunnell is making things interesting
UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch made it clear where the Mean Green stood as far as its quarterback race late last week before the scrimmage.
Austin Aune started on Saturday before Grant Gunnell came on along with the rest of UNT's backups.
"Aune is our starter," Bloesch said. "We said that coming out of spring ball, but those guys are pushing. I tell those guys its about production day in and day out. They are all growing. We have a great room."
Both Aune and Gunnell moved UNT's offense. Aune had a touchdown dropped in the end zone. Gunnell threw a terrific pass that Latrell Neville hauled in for a 25-yard touchdown.
There was no question that Aune was UNT's best quarterback in the spring. He's still the Mean Green's top guy now.
What's changed is that Gunnell is pushing him in ways the rest of UNT's quarterbacks haven't in the past.
Would UNT make the switch to Gunnell heading into a monumentally important game at UTEP to open the season?
That seems unlikely. The fact it's even a point of discussion shows how the dynamic in the quarterback race has changed.
3. Neville making plays is a huge development
UNT's biggest problem last season offensively was its issues at wide receiver. Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush played in just two games before being lost for the year due to injury. Deonte Simpson played in three games before being dismissed from the team.
The Mean Green weren't the same without that trio and averaged just 197.1 passing yards per game, down from 283.0 yards per game in 2020.
UNT is hoping to get Bush back in the next few days. Shorter is also on the mend.
Matters got worse when Detraveon Brown was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in spring practice.
UNT desperately needs a few other players to emerge to compliment Roderic Burns.
The former walk-on came through in a big way when UNT desperately needed someone to step forward to become its top receiver. He led the Mean Green in catches (58), receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (four).
The search is on for a few other players to follow in Burns' footsteps.
Missouri transfer Ja'Mori Maclin showed in the spring that he can be one of those players.
Khatib Lyles and Zhighlil McMillan have also flashed their potential.
What was particularly good to see for UNT was Neville showing up in the first major scrimmage of the fall after just a few weeks in the program.
The Nebraska transfer, who is 6-foot-2, is a high-end talent with the type of size and speed to pose a threat on the outside UNT often lacked last season.
His performance in Saturday's scrimmage could be an important step in giving UNT another option at receiver it needs.