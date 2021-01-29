After every football season ends, the Denton Record-Chronicle's sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
The Bearcats made a return trip to the region final for the second straight year before falling to eventual Class 3A Division I champion Tuscola Jim Ned.
This season, three Pilot Point players were selected to the DRC's All-Area team.
Impact Player of the Year
Ish Harris, RB/DB, Jr.
The District 4-3A Division I Offensive Player of the Year did it all for the Bearcats on both sides of the ball to help Pilot Point reach the region final for the second consecutive season. Harris ran for 1,784 yards and 18 touchdowns on 266 carries, while on defense, making 44 tackles and intercepted five passes.
First-Team Offense
Max Hollar, QB, Sr.
Hollar was a threat with both his arm and legs, throwing for 1,489 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 1,378 yards and 20 scores on the ground. The District 4-3A first-team pick helped Pilot Point reach the region final for the second straight year.
First-Team Defense
Jay Cox, LB, Sr.
Cox was the District 4-3A Division I Utility Player of the Year and was a force for the Bearcats’ defense. The senior finished with 144 tackles and had five sacks. He also posted three interceptions and two defensive scores and was a playmaker for Pilot Point.