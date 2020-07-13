North Texas opened a key time this week by welcoming the last of its players back to campus for the beginning of the NCAA's summer return-to-play period in college football.
A fourth wave of players reported for offseason conditioning work Monday, allowing UNT to turn its attention to getting back up to speed following the shutdown in college athletics in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT's players will be allowed to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week through July 23.
The number of hours UNT's athletes can be involved in activities jumps to 20 from July 24 to Aug. 6, including up to six hours of walk-throughs.
UNT has a host of questions to answer as it enters the period that will serve as the buildup to the opening of fall camp next month.
Here's a look at three:
1. Can UNT continue to keep its infection rate down?
UNT formulated a plan during the shutdown to safely return its athletes to campus that is based on testing and social distancing. The school is giving nasal swab tests to all of its athletes and staff members as they return to campus.
Nasal swab tests detect active COVID-19 infections.
UNT had four active cases among athletes last week. Three staff members and one athlete have recovered.
The ideal scenario would be for no one to test positive, but UNT's numbers compare favorably to other programs across the country. Arizona, Houston and UNT's Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech have all been forced to pause workouts due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Clemson announced on June 26 that 37 players have tested positive.
Keeping its infection rate down would allow UNT to keep its players in its offseason program.
2. Can the Mean Green make up for lost time from a physical standpoint?
UNT's players were away from campus for weeks during the COVID-19 shutdown. Spring practice was called off before it ever began.
The Mean Green will try to make up for lost time over the next few weeks.
The immediate challenge is getting players back into playing shape. Linebacker KD Davis said shortly after UNT's veteran players started returning last month that he was impressed with the work his teammates did during the shutdown.
"We absolutely did what we were supposed to do while we were away," Davis said. "Everyone came back bigger, faster and stronger."
UNT needs to continue to make up for lost time while getting its players ready for the season.
3. Will the adjustment go well to new systems, coaches?
UNT has a new defensive coordinator in Clint Bowen and will have a new scheme this fall.
The question is how quickly the Mean Green can adapt after missing all of spring practice and a big chunk of the offseason.
UNT's coaches and players spent a whole lot of time in zoom meetings during the shutdown and have talked about what they want to do.
Talking about a scheme and putting it into practice on the field are completely different challenges.
The one factor that could help UNT is the nature of Bowen's defense.
"He will be sound and keep it simple," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "Guys will know how to execute the defense and will play hard and fast for him."
While a defense that allowed 32.5 points per game last season is the main concern, it's worth noting that the Mean Green also have a new special teams coordinator in Mike Ekeler and a whole new setup in terms of offensive assistants.
Littrell will call the plays, while Tommy Mainord and Mike Bloesch will serve as co-coordinators.
Bloesch and Ekeler are new to UNT's staff.
UNT will have the opportunity to get on the field with those new assistants in the later stages of the NCAA's summer period that began Monday.
The Mean Green need to make a whole lot of progress during that period and fall camp to be ready for their opener against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5 at Apogee Stadium, a game UNT is hoping will be the first step in a bounce-back campaign after a 4-8 finish last fall.