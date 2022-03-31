MVP
Alisa Williams, Braswell
6-2, senior, forward
Williams, who is headed to LSU, led Braswell to the Class 6A Region I title game, the deepest run in program history. Williams, the daughter of Braswell coach Lisa Williams, was named all-state after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds.
Jazmyne Jackson, Braswell
5-7, senior, point guard
The Grambling pledge orchestrated the Bengals' high-scoring offense, averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. Jackson was named All-6A Region I after helping District 5-6A champion Braswell reach the regional finals.
Mackenzie Buss, Lake Dallas
5-3, senior, guard
Buss was instrumental in the Falcons' run to the Class 5A Region I championship game. The Collin College signee averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and two steals and earned All-Region and District 6-5A Co-MVP honors.
Jorja Elliot, Lake Dallas
5-11, senior, guard
Elliot, who is headed to Incarnate Word, capped off a brilliant four-year career by helping Lake Dallas go on its deepest run in program history. The All-Region and District 6-5A Offensive MVP averaged 14 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Caroline Lyles, Argyle
6-1, senior, guard
Lyles, a transfer from Arkansas, had a major impact in her lone season at Argyle. The Tulsa commit averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and totaled 66 blocks, 73 3-pointers and 85 steals. Lyles was named District 7-4A MVP and all-state for getting the 37-1 Eagles to the Class 4A state semifinals.
Madi Lumsden, Argyle
5-7, junior, guard
Lumsden hit 87 3-pointers, averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 assists and had more than 80 steals for the Eagles, who held the state's No. 1 ranking most of the season. Lumsden was an all-state selection.
Lexi Martin, Sanger
5-5, junior guard
The District 9-4A MVP and All-Region selection spearheaded the Indians' run to the Class 4A Region II semifinals. Martin, who eclipsed 1,000 career points at midseason of her junior year, averaged 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Bella Ringenberg
6-3, senior, forward
Ringenberg, who is headed to NCAA Tournament qualifier UT-Arlington, was a force inside and out for the District 9-4A champion Indians. The All-Region selection averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Janiah Allen-Taylor, Ryan
6-0, junior, forward
Allen-Taylor was named District 6-5A Co-MVP and All-Region for the Raiders. Ryan's versatile junior averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals to help the young Raiders take second in its district.
Tate Wells, Ponder
5-6, senior, guard
Wells, who is headed to NCAA Division II Harding University, helped carry the Lions to the Class 3A Region II semifinals. The two-time all-state selection and District 10-3A MVP averaged nearly 30 points in the postseason for Ponder. She totaled nearly 2,000 career points.
Kassi Ballard, Ponder
5-5, senior, guard
The sharpshooting Ballard complemented Wells and scored well over 1,000 points in her decorated career. Ballard, who is headed NAIA Bethany College, was an All-Region selection for the District 10-3A Offensive Player of the Year.
Seimone Griffin, Denton
5-10, junior, guard
Griffin, a first-team All-District 6-5A selection, helped carry the young Broncos. She averaged 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.
Jadyn Fife, Liberty Christian
6-0, senior, guard
The Colorado State signee capped her marvelous TAPPS 6A career by again earning all-state first-team honors. Fife, one of the best private school athletes in the state, averaged more than 20 points for the Warriors.
Mary Doyle, Krum
5-9, senior, guard
Doyle, an All-Region selection and the District 7-4A Co-Offensive MVP, makes her return to the All-DRC team after spearheading the Bobcats' run to the regional quarterfinals.
Raina Akbar, Guyer
5-7, junior, guard
Akbar was a consistent double-digit scorer for the Wildcats and broke the school's single-season 3-point record (58) in late January. Akbar was a second-team All-District 5-6A selection.
Coach of the Year
Lisa Williams, Braswell
The third-year head coach led Braswell (35-3) to its deepest postseason run in the school's short history, falling one game short of an appearance in the Class 6A state tournament. The mother senior Braswell star Lisa Williams, the elder Williams returns the bulk of her roster next season.
Best of the rest
Kennedy Evans, Braswell; Yvez Cox, Braswell; Torie Sevier, Braswell; Hailey Mason, Guyer; Gabby Campbell, Argyle; Ashlin Crabtree, Argyle; Samantha Bacon, Argyle; Allie Buchanan; Lake Dallas; Cam Richardson, Lake Dallas; Bailey Broughton, Lake Dallas; Abbey Kirk, sr., Ryan; Aspen Hicks, Denton; Audrey Beaty, Aubrey; June Chatterley, Aubrey; Abby Odom, Sanger; Carly Schmucker, Sanger; Ashlyn Baker, Krum; Genesis Martinez, Krum; Emma Martin, Liberty Christian; Emma Wolski, Liberty Christian; Rhyse Bramlett, Calvary; Faith Simmons, Calvary; Marlee Moynagh, Ponder; Lindsey True, Pilot Point.