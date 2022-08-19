The following is a look at the Lions heading into the 2022 season.
Star power: Senior quarterback Clifton Cooper returns with the potential for gaudier production after a strong first season leading Ponder’s up-tempo offense.
The son of coach Kyle Cooper, Clifton was efficient in completing 61.7% of his passes for 2,535 yards and 24 touchdowns while surrendering nine interceptions. He added 260 rushing yards and four scores and was team’s third-leading rusher.
Clifton will have plenty of weapons to utilize with the Lions bringing back their top two running backs and three most productive receivers.
Team strength: Ponder’s deep group of offensive playmakers will be its biggest strength.
Senior running backs Tad Tamplen and Zane Cassidy provided a solid one-two punch last fall. Tamplen rushed for 572 yards and four touchdowns while Cassidy chipped in 435 yards and seven scores.
Junior wide receiver Case Peacock, senior wide receiver Graham Whitewood and senior tight end Dillon Cope were all key contributors in the passing game.
Peacock was the group’s leader by a wide margin with 72 catches, 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cope added 35 catches for 510 yards and five scores while Whitewood contributed 427 yards and four scores.
The Lions’ offense has all the tools to be the catalyst in an upswing with so many key players returning.
Ponder’s chances to make a significant jump could hinge on the group’s ability to continue to develop.
Area of concern: Ponder’s defense has far fewer proven commodities than its offense.
The Lions held just three opponents to fewer than 26 points last season, surrendering an average of 36.1 points per game. That average ballooned to 43.6 points per game in district play as Ponder struggled to find enough stops in many of its contests.
Seven starters return across the defense as it aims to bring those numbers down. Linebacker Trey Kysiak is the team’s top returning tackler while defensive lineman Steven Carmona is poised for a strong year as he returns from an injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season. Linebacker Brannock Sorensen is another player to watch.
Ponder must improve defensively to have a chance at a playoff berth.
Game of the year: One of the few district games Ponder was competitive in last season was a 28-21 loss to Boyd.
Realignment did not do the Lions any favors as Bowie, the one team they beat in district play, moved to a new district while every other team stayed in place. An Oct. 14 meeting with Boyd provides Ponder with a chance to grab an important win midway through the district slate.
The Lions last defeated the Yellowjackets in 2017, when they pulled out a 26-20 win, and have lost the four meetings since. Finding a way to knock off Boyd would go a long way in buoying the Lions’ confidence as they look to build momentum in Cooper’s second season.
