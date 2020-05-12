Lauren Cox had the final few months of her time at North Texas planned out not too long ago.
The top player on the UNT women’s golf team would play her senior season with the Mean Green this spring and then participate in the LPGA Tour’s qualifying school while finishing out her degree in the fall.
The spread of the coronavirus threw a rather large wrench in the works for Cox and every other college athlete who plays a spring sport.
Fortunately for Cox, the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility for athletes in spring sports after they were all called off in March. The opportunity set Cox on a new path, one that will include a final season at UNT beginning in the fall.
“It would have been so sad to have my career end that way with the season being canceled,” Cox said. “Because of the virus, I will have a chance to come back for another year and play. There is no downside.”
The NCAA granted schools the option of allowing seniors who play spring sports to return but did not require them to do so. Wisconsin and the entire Ivy League didn’t allow their senior spring sports athletes to take advantage of additional eligibility.
UNT gave several athletes the option to return. Eight members of the school’s softball team turned the opportunity down for a variety of reasons from plans for graduate school to having a job lined up.
UNT women’s golf coach Michael Akers didn’t have any doubt that Cox would jump at the chance to come back, especially since she wasn’t set to graduate until December. He was thrilled when Cox finalized her decision.
“It’s huge for our program to have Lauren back,” Akers said. “Her work ethic is the No. 1 reason she has gotten to where she is at. She is a great player and leads by example. Ever since the shutdown began, we have been having Zoom meetings as a team. She is out practicing and playing when we have calls. The other players see that. She goes above and beyond.”
Cox’s scoring average for the 2018-19 season of 73.90 broke a program record that stood for 16 years. She also became just the second player in program history to qualify for the NCAA regionals and the first to earn All-Conference USA honors. UNT joined C-USA ahead of the 2013-14 season.
Cox picked up where she left off this school year. She finished in the top 20 in three of her four fall tournaments and then broke through for her first collegiate individual title at the Entrada Classic at Snow Canyon Country Club in Utah. UNT also won the team title in the event that wrapped up on March 10.
The remainder of UNT’s season was called off six days later.
“It was hard to have the season wiped out,” Cox said. “We were on such a high and then found out.”
Cox had to wait a few days before learning that UNT had decided to allow her and other seniors in spring sports to return.
“I am very thankful and excited that they decided to put it in the budget and that coach is allowing me to come back,” Cox said.
Cox is finishing off her degree in business computer information systems and plans to enroll in a related graduate program next spring, when she’ll get another shot at a C-USA title. She finished in a tie for sixth last season, when UNT finished fourth as a team.
“Our team will be better,” Cox said. “I don’t know how the tournaments will go, but we have a good schedule lined up. I am excited we will get to finish what we started.”