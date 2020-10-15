The signature moment of Seth Littrell’s five seasons as North Texas’ coach didn’t come on offense, where the Mean Green’s coach cut his teeth as a coordinator.
The play transpired on special teams in a game at Arkansas two years ago. UNT wide receiver Keegan Brewer acted as if he would call a fair catch as he settled under a punt without signaling for one, waited until the Razorbacks defenders walked away and raced 90 yards for a touchdown that helped spark the Mean Green in a 44-17 win.
That bit of magic drawn up by former UNT special teams coordinator Marty Biagi is a fading memory heading into the Mean Green’s game Saturday at Middle Tennessee.
There are a host of reasons UNT (1-3) is sitting at 0-2 in Conference USA play, but there is little doubt its struggles on special teams rank among the biggest.
UNT kicker Ethan Mooney missed three field goals from inside of 45 yards last week in a loss to Charlotte, the latest in a series of gaffs that have haunted the Mean Green.
UNT had a field goal blocked and turned the ball over twice in the return game in a loss to Southern Miss. The Mean Green also fumbled away a punt and gave up a 64-yard kickoff return in a loss to SMU.
“We are practicing and getting more reps on special teams,” Littrell said. “It’s been something different each week. We have done some good things and gotten mistakes corrected. Then something else goes wrong.
“We will stay on top of it, but it’s not just special teams. We need to be more consistent all the way around.”
UNT was a model of consistency on special teams for three seasons under Biagi, who was hired away by Purdue in the offseason. The Mean Green scored six special teams touchdowns in addition to blocking nine punts and four kicks in his tenure.
Wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin averaged 40.8 yards on 12 kickoff returns last season and was a second-team All-C-USA selection. Mooney was a preseason All-Conference USA pick this year.
UNT brought in veteran assistant coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler from Kansas to replace Biagi. The Mean Green have struggled with the transition.
“Coach Ekeler does an unbelievable job,” said senior running back Nic Smith, who has been a special teams mainstay throughout his time at UNT. “He brings a lot of energy and gives people the freedom to go make plays. He puts people in position. You can see it. We need to make those plays.”
Brewer’s memorable kickoff return in 2018 is just one example of UNT’s special teams coming through prior to this season. The Mean Green were locked in a 30-30 tie with MTSU last fall at Apogee Stadium with just 28 seconds left.
The Blue Raiders kicked off to Hair-Griffin, who broke free for a 50-yard return. Mooney connected on a 22-yard field goal four plays later and UNT escaped with a win.
Hair-Griffin also scored on a 96-yard return in a win over Abilene Christian. Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie blocked a punt that Dominique Harrison returned for a touchdown against MTSU.
Littrell vowed after Mooney struggled against Charlotte to do whatever is necessary to get him back on track and hitting clutch kicks that would give UNT’s special teams a lift. Mooney made 16 of 20 field goal attempts last season. He’s made just one of five this fall.
“Ethan has been very consistent in the past,” Littrell said. “He had a rough game. That’s part of it. As a kicker, you are never really talked about until you miss kicks.
“He works extremely hard. You are not going to be at the top of your game all the time. You have to eliminate those mistakes just like players at other positions, be mentally tough and continue to work on it.”
UNT is doing exactly that in the hope that it can start to come up with the big special teams plays it did last year. DeAndre Torrey returning a kickoff 41 yards in the Mean Green’s loss to Southern Miss is one of the few highlights so far. Hair-Griffin is averaging just 20.2 yards per kick return, less than half his average from a year ago.
Big special teams plays haven’t come nearly as often as the devastating mistakes on special teams that have haunted UNT early in a season that hasn’t started nearly the way the Mean Green hoped.
“I’m not really sure,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said of why the Mean Green have struggled on special teams. “Coach Littrell says we need to win two out of the three phases of the game. Special teams are where offense and defense come together. Everyone needs to step up and do their jobs.”