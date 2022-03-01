North Texas is set to promote Jim Gush to co-defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.
Gush spent last season as UNT’s linebackers coach. The move is expected to be finalized in the next few days when UNT will also announce the addition of Sam Bennett as a senior defensive quality control coach.
Bennett, the son of UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, last coached at Hawaii and spent time as a coaching assistant with the Arizona Cardinals and as an offensive analyst at Arizona State.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT’s plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Bennett and Gush have worked together for 19 seasons at five schools — UNT, Baylor, SMU, Kansas State and Iowa State.
Bennett came out of retirement to take over UNT’s defense last season, when he endorsed Gush as his eventual replacement. Gush will continue to coach UNT’s linebackers.
“I told Seth that if I was a head coach, he’d be my coordinator,” Bennett said. “If I leave here, he should be the coordinator. He’s been so good and has been good everywhere he’s been.”
Gush played an integral role in UNT’s dramatic improvement defensively last season. The Mean Green allowed 27.5 points per game last season, down from 42.8 in 2020.
“It’s amazing how many of those guys come up and say they love Phil and the whole defensive staff,” Littrell said last season. “They relate very well to our guys and are great mentors and great coaches.”
Gush has worked as a defensive coordinator at five schools, including SMU (2002-07) and McNeese State (2019), his last stop before arriving at UNT.
“Phil is someone I enjoy working with,” Gush said last season. “I consider him the best football coach in the country.”
UNT’s players immediately formed a connection with Gush last season.
“Coach Gush is really funny,” linebacker Tyreke Davis said during his senior season last fall. “He relates to us very well, but he also realistic. That’s what I like about him. He tells us the truth no matter how much it hurts because that’s what we need.”
Gush played a key role in guiding UNT’s defense and will take on a more prominent role following his promotion.
Sam Bennett spent the last two seasons at Hawaii.
Bennett served as the Rainbow Warriors’ offensive tackles/tight ends coach last season and was Hawaii’s run game coordinator/offensive line coach in 2020.
Phil Bennett will now have two members of his family on UNT’s staff. Matt Passwaters, UNT’s defensive line coach, is his son-in-law.
