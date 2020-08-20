The NCAA has approved an eligibility waiver for North Texas defensive back Jordan Rucker.
The former Ryan standout transferred to UNT last season after spending two seasons at Purdue. He will be a redshirt sophomore with the Mean Green this fall.
A source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the waiver was approved Thursday afternoon. The approval was first reported by 247Sports.
Rucker appeared in five games as a reserve for Purdue in 2019. The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of Ryan.
Rucker is expected to compete for playing time at cornerback, where the Mean Green lost one of their two starters. Cam Johnson will be a senior this fall and started all 12 games for the Mean Green.
Nick Harvey also started all 12 games for UNT during his senior year with the Mean Green last fall.
UNT has several other talented young cornerbacks who will be in the mix for playing time along with Rucker, including sophomore DeShawn Gaddie and redshirt freshman Dorian Morris.