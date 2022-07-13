North Texas guard Rubin Jones drives to the basket during the Mean Green's win over Texas State in the National Invitation Tournament last season. Jones has suffered an offseason knee injury that puts his status for the start of the season in doubt.
North Texas starting point guard Rubin Jones has suffered an injury to his left knee that puts his status for the beginning of the season in doubt.
Jones started 31 games for UNT last year and played a key role in the Mean Green winning the Conference USA regular-season title.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Jones' injury and his status moving forward to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday morning.
Jones averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 campaign. He missed UNT's loss to Virginia in the National Invitation Tournament due to injury.
The Houston native was a steady presence for UNT last season, when he scored in double figures 11 times and finished with four or more assists in seven games.
Jones scored in double figures in four straight outings beginning in late November and posted one of his best games of the season in UNT's win over Texas State in the NIT. He scored 15 points and hit three 3s against the Bobcats.
UNT was already facing the prospect of rebuilding its rotation after losing three starters to graduation or transfer. The Mean Green's lone returning starter who is expected to be available for the beginning of the season is forward Abou Ousmane.
Tylor Perry, UNT's leading scorer, came off the bench and averaged 13.5 points per game last season. The 5-foot-11 guard handled the ball frequently and could take on an expanded role if Jones has to miss extensive time.
UNT also added University of Mary transfer point guard Kai Huntsberry in its last recruiting class. The Mean Green's staff has high expectations for Huntsberry, who could now have an even larger role at the beginning of a season filled with high expectations.
UNT finished 25-7 last year and won a C-USA title for the third straight season.
The Mean Green will look to build on that run beginning this fall. The journey is one that could begin with Jones on the sideline.
