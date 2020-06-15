When Guyer coach Keith Medford got his roster for Tuesday night's DFW Fastpitch All Metroplex All-Star game, he knew setting the lineup would not be an easy task.
A team littered with Division I signees and elite players, Medford said someone suggested just drawing names out of a hat to determine the batting order.
"You can't go wrong, I can promise you that," Medford said. "I'm stoked about my roster. I was like, 'good gosh, if I rolled out there with this roster every night, I might win a few games.'"
Medford's team features several standout Denton-area players, including Guyer's Ryan Gallegos, who is signed with Syracuse; Ryan's Abby Buettner, who is signed with Maryland; and Aubrey's Laney Roos, who is signed with LSU.
Roos was the Denton Record-Chronicle's Co-MVP in 2019 along with Medford's daughter, Morgan. Roos hit .573 with 45 RBIs while compiling a 20-3 record in the circle. She tallied 147 strikeouts and recorded a 2.18 ERA.
Buettner, meanwhile, was the DRC's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and led the area with a .610 average. She slugged nine home runs to go along with 64 RBIs and 11 doubles.
Gallegos was a first-team all-area selection, posting a .341 average while driving in 29 runs.
"To be surrounded by those kids that are so talented — there's a ton of talent in the DFW area," Medford said. "To go out there and be a part of that, it's going to be special."
After a majority of the UIL's softball season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday's games at the Warren Sports Complex in Frisco will give athletes one final chance to represent their high schools.
Medford said he anticipates there to be some coronvirus-related guidelines issued when teams get to the park, such as temperature checks. But he added spectators and fans are welcome to attend, and are encouraged to do so.
"Nobody knew the game they played last was going to be their last game," Medford said. "This is kind of some closure for them, getting to wear their high school colors one more time. It's going to be a fun time."