The UIL soccer season may have been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not stop dozens of Denton-area athletes from bringing home all-district awards.
Players from Guyer, Ryan, Denton, Braswell, Lake Dallas and Argyle were all recognized by their districts.
At Guyer alone, the Lady Wildcats had five players claim individual superlatives. Olivia Ramirez was the District 5-6A Co-MVP and led the team with 13 goals.
Hailey Lander earned Co-Defensive MVP honors, serving as the captain and leader of the defense. Freshman Allie Dellis was tabbed Co-Goalkeeper MVP, recording eight clean sheets. Opponents averaged just 0.88 goals against her.
Trinity Cox and Kensey Cogdell rounded out the Lady Wildcats' superlative selections. Cox was named Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year while Cogdell earned Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors.
Cox found the back of the net seven times and also dished out eight assists.
The Lady Wildcats' first team selections included Mariella Stephens, Emily Reyna and Gabi Placke. Allie Lyons, Madeline Landstad and Kaylen McNatt were named to the second team.
In District 8-5A, Lake Dallas' Karina De Paoli was named MVP. Ryan's Wimberley Wright earned Midfield MVP honors, while Kendall Dowling was named Goalkeeper of the Year for the second-straight season.
Denton's Ryleigh Leatherwood was the 8-5A Utility Player of the Year. Lake Dallas coach Nathan Davis was the Coach of the Year.
The Lady Falcons were 15-5-2 and 9-2 in league play when the season was suspended.
Lake Dallas had five players named to the first team in Chelsea Vilca, Presleigh Thiessen, Dylan Drozd, Addie Buesing and Sydney Frazier. Grace Murray, Bailey Buckner, Pilar Flores, Ivelyn Jiminez and Maradona Vilca were second-team selections for the Lady Falcons.
Ryan's Payton Porter, Madison Rogers and Kendall Wright were named to the first team. The Lady Raiders also had Sydney Holsomback, Audrey Burnett and Lauren Vannatta picked to the second team.
At Denton, the Lady Broncos had Emily Turner and Reagan Redmon tabbed to the first team, while Alyssa Gay and Willow Ingraham were named to the second team.
Braswell's Hannah Necaise were a first-team pick. Deborah Harmon was a second-team selection for the Lady Bengals.
In District 7-4A, the Argyle Lady Eagles took home a host of awards after clinching the league title.
Emma Sheehan, who led Argyle in goals with 19, was named 7-4A MVP. Sheehan was also responsible for 10 assists.
Lilly Coleman was the Defensive MVP, while Kennedi Banar earned Utility Player of the Year honors. Banar tallied nine goals and six assists, while Coleman scored five goals and dished out three assists.
Argyle coach Marc Koke was named 7-4A Co-Coach of the Year, guiding the Lady Eagles to a 19-3 overall record.
Argyle had Cortlynn Boone, Madison Saldivar, Rebecca O'Neal, Riley Webster and Trinity Carter named to the first team. Kayla Adamson, Leilani Strachan, Moriah Offner, Mia Walters and Ella Atkins were picked to the second team.
On the boys side, Guyer's Cristian Bourgeois, Roushdy Jimenez and Oscar Ronquillo earned District 5-6A first-team honors. Johnny Dalby, Brant Pittman and Elijah Pirtle were tabbed to the second team.
The Wildcats were 6-9-2 overall, 5-5-2 in league play and tied for fourth when the season was suspended.
In District 8-5A, Lake Dallas' Brock Pope was named Co-MVP. Pope tied the Falcons' all-time scoring record and tallied 13 goals and six assists.
Kaleb Irving was named Goalkeeper of the Year for the Falcons, recording three shutouts while giving up just 0.91 goals per game.
Lake Dallas coach Brandon Martin was the 8-5A Co-Coach of the Year, leading the Falcons to an 8-0-3 mark in league play.
Lake Dallas' first-team selections included Preston Gregg, Anthony Patti, Hansell Cabanas, Adrian Garcia and Orlando Castro. The Falcons also had Bryan Aguirre, Chazz Devivo, Kaleb Ledbetter, Brennan Thiessen and Jose Rodriguez picked to the second team.
Braswell's Diego Rodas was the Offensive MVP. The Bengals had Arturo Ramirez, Jordan Munoz, Rennato Ramos and Miguel Flores tabbed to the first team.
Brayden Autry, Rodrigo Vargas and Jaden Morrison were second-team selections for Braswell.
Denton's Carlos Santamaria was the 8-5A Utility Player of the Year. Sophomore Isaac Pinales was the Co-Newcomer of the Year.
The Broncos had two players — Nahum Serrano and Charley Rodridguez — named to the first team, while Mason Risdon and Daniel Re Calderon were second-team picks.
Ryan's Abdul Adigun was the Defensive MVP. The Raiders had Owen Biering and Justo Olguin named to the first team, while Jose Contreras and Haris Jasic earned second team honors.
In 7-4A, Argyle's Kyle Banar was the Offensive MVP. Caden Dodson was the Co-Utility Player of the Year, while Zach Yates was the Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.
Banar led the Eagles in scoring with 21 goals. Dodson tallied 13 goals and two assists. Yates was a force in net, recording 15 saves in district play to go along with seven shutouts on the year.
Argyle's first-team selections were Connor Webster, Mason White and Colin Crawford. Gage McCutcheon, Will Adoue and David Michaels were named to the second team.