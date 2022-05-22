STILLWATER, Okla. — A complete game shutout from Skylar Savage capped a historical two-win night for North Texas.
Following a win over Fordham that kept the Mean Green’s first NCAA regional tournament journey going, UNT coach Rodney DeLong turned to his freshman pitcher, Savage, to start against Nebraska in the nightcap.
Repaying her coach's trust in her, Savage pitched a seven strikeout complete game shutout in a 3-0 win that punched UNT’s ticket to the Stillwater Regional final.
“I just needed to stay calm, and I knew the defense behind me would play well,” Savage said. “We’ve been working all season for this, so we were ready.”
“I was staying calm and trusting all my pitches. Being confident with my changeup and my drop ball, just trusting myself.”
After an opening loss to the Cornhuskers on Friday night, UNT (37-15) appeared to shake off the nerves from its opening day at the tournament. The Mean Green won a pair of elimination games on Saturday, beginning with a 5-3 victory over Fordham (30-22), setting up another do-or-die contest with Nebraska (41-16).
Mean Green ace Ashley Peters (20-7) started against the Rams, pitching six innings and striking out one on her way to allowing three runs. Peters picked up the win to help UNT open the day with a victory.
Two home runs accounted for all of UNT's offensive production against Fordham. Kalei Christensen’s first inning grand slam was the game’s only offense until a Saleen Donohoe solo shot in the sixth.
A three-run Rams home run in the bottom of the sixth made it a two-run game that the Mean Green were able to hold on to. The win propelled UNT into its second tournament game against Nebraska.
UNT flipped the script on Saturday after being shut out by the Cornhuskers 3-0 on Friday.
“We were a little more comfortable today. Nebraska got on us early yesterday and put the pressure on us,” DeLong said. “It’s just being comfortable and playing hard. I felt like today there weren’t nearly as many nerves.”
Courtney Wallace made her second start of the day for Nebraska. Olivia Farrell, who shutout UNT for 5 2/3 innings on Friday, was left in the bullpen for the elimination game.
Both Savage and Wallace started fast, surrendering no runs for the first two innings. A Lexi Cobb RBI double in the third gave the Mean Green a 1-0 lead. Cobb scored on an error later in the inning.
Savage rolled through the Nebraska lineup in the third and fourth innings. Following a lead off base hit in the fifth, the righty struck out the side.
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said that Savage pitched an “amazing” game.
“[Savage] has a really nice drop-ball and she was throwing it at different levels,” Revelle said. “On top of that, her changeup was probably on its A-game tonight. It was coming out of her body like her fast stuff, so when she’s throwing upper 60s then to switch to 55, it's tough.”
Mikayla Smith played a key defensive role in Savage’s outing as the sophomore second baseman recorded six assists. Her performance on defense bled into her performance at the plate, with the Oklahoma-native going 1-for-2 and hitting an integral RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to add insurance to the Mean Green’s lead.
Smith drove in Kailey Gamble from second on the play. The pair both hail from Oklahoma City, making the Stillwater Regional close to home.
“It is fun to be home. All of my family is here watching me play,” Smith said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better regional to play at. I’m home, it’s where I want to play, so I just went out and had fun out there.”
With a three run cushion, Savage cruised to the victory, setting down six of the last seven batters she faced in what was one of the best starts of her young career.
With the win, UNT advances to face Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional final on Sunday.
UNT must beat the Big 12 tournament champions twice to advance to its first Super Regional in program history.
The Mean Green faced the Cowgirls on March 15, losing 4-2 in the regular season matchup.
“It’s going to be tough,” DeLong said. "It’s going to be rowdy. They are going to be all around us with their fans.
“To have a shot you have to be able to withstand those things.”
UNT enters Sunday’s final with renewed confidence after winning a pair of elimination games on Saturday.
“We had fun. We played Mean Green softball and that’s what we’ve done all year,” Smith said. “When we go out there to have fun and play our game, I don’t think many teams can beat us.”