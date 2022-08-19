Manase, KD, Littrell cover
North Texas coach Seth Littrell, center, is hoping to guide the Mean Green to a bowl win this fall. Veteran linebacker KD Davis, left, and offensive lineman Manase Mose give the Mean Green two experienced players to lead the way.

Manase Mose spent time after last season weighing a decision that would have a dramatic impact on his future.

The former Euless Trinity standout had established himself as one of North Texas’ top players. He’d started on the Mean Green’s offensive line for four years, been honored as one of the best players in Conference USA and spent five years at UNT, including a redshirt season all the way back in 2017.

North Texas offensive lineman Manase Mose elected to return for an additional season this fall. 
North Texas linebacker KD Davis elected to return to the school after a brief stay in the transfer portal over the summer. 

UNT glance

The following is a look at the Mean Green heading into the 2022 season.

The following is a look at the Mean Green heading into the 2022 season.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 27 at UTEP* 8 p.m.
Sept. 3 SMU 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 Texas Southern 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at UNLV 2 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Memphis TBD
Oct. 1 Florida Atlantic* 3 p.m.
Oct. 15 Louisiana Tech* 3 p.m.
Oct. 22 at UTSA* 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 at W. Kentucky* 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Fla. International* 3 p.m.
Nov. 12 at UAB* 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 Rice* 1 p.m.
*Conference USA

