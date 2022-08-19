North Texas coach Seth Littrell, center, is hoping to guide the Mean Green to a bowl win this fall. Veteran linebacker KD Davis, left, and offensive lineman Manase Mose give the Mean Green two experienced players to lead the way.
Manase Mose spent time after last season weighing a decision that would have a dramatic impact on his future.
The former Euless Trinity standout had established himself as one of North Texas’ top players. He’d started on the Mean Green’s offensive line for four years, been honored as one of the best players in Conference USA and spent five years at UNT, including a redshirt season all the way back in 2017.
The COVID-19 pandemic opened up the opportunity for Mose to come back for one more year after the NCAA granted players an additional season of eligibility.
For Mose, it was a stay-or-go dilemma, one he talked over with KD Davis, a linebacker who was in a similar position.
“We want to leave a legacy here and talked about staying together,” Mose said. “I told him, if you leave, it’ll make me want to leave. At the same time, we made our own decisions.”
UNT’s coaching staff and players breathed a sigh of relief when both elected to return.
There are a host of reasons the Mean Green believe the 2022 season has the potential to be a breakthrough year. The return of Mose and Davis is high on the list.
They’ve combined for 81 starts, five appearances on the All-Conference USA team and a host of highlight moments.
What neither Mose nor Davis have on their resumes is a bowl win. UNT has played in bowl games in five of its six seasons under coach Seth Littrell without breaking through. Mose has been around for four of those bowl games, while Davis has been on the roster for three.
“Winning a bowl game is an individual goal and a team goal,” Mose said. “I’ve been to a whole bunch of bowls and haven’t won one. It’s upsetting. It helps me stay down and continue to work to improve.”
The goal to win a bowl looms large for UNT’s entire program. The Mean Green have won just three bowl games in their history, a fact that is brought up far too often for UNT’s liking.
UNT has come close recently. The Mean Green fell 38-31 after Army scored on fourth down in overtime in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.
UNT was up on Miami (Ohio) in what amounted to a home game in the Frisco Football Classic last year before the RedHawks shut out the Mean Green in the second half of a 27-14 win.
Littrell stated heading into his debut season in 2016 that UNT’s goal was to win its bowl game that season. The goal rolled over to the next year and the year after that. This is the seventh year of the quest for the Mean Green, who finished 6-7 last season.
The length of that journey has ratcheted up pressure on Littrell and the Mean Green to break through.
Littrell and his players feel good about their opportunity to do just that as their season opener at UTEP looms on Aug. 27.
“I am really excited about this group,” Littrell said. “The way they have worked has been awesome to watch. Our culture has been as good as it has been in a long time, maybe since I have been here.”
Davis and Mose have both played key roles in establishing that culture since electing to return to UNT.
Mose made the announcement that he would be back shortly after the season. Davis took a much longer route. He entered the NCAA transfer portal and became a hot prospect on the transfer market.
Davis visited Texas A&M and Ole Miss before announcing his return to UNT. He named the opportunity to help the Mean Green grab that elusive bowl win as one of the key factors that led him to return.
“We have had ups and downs as a team,” Davis said. “I want to help us maintain, stay focused and put everything into a bowl game. We haven’t taken the bowl games seriously. This year everyone is dialed in. I feel like winning a bowl game is something we can achieve.
“You don’t want to go for the gifts and to play in another game. You want to win.”
The return of Davis and Mose will certainly help in that regard.
Last fall, Davis became the first UNT player to lead the team in tackles in three straight seasons since Zach Orr. Orr, a UNT Hall of Fame linebacker, finished his career in 2013.
Davis racked up 121 tackles in 2021 on his way to earning first-team All-C-USA honors. He was an honorable mention all-league pick in 2019 and 2020.
“The proof is in the pudding with KD,” cornerback DeShawn Gaddie said. “He’s a great player, great leader and great person off the field.”
Mose doesn’t garner the same level of attention as Davis. That comes with the territory for offensive linemen, but there is little doubt he has also made a significant impact. He was a second-team All-C-USA pick last year and has twice been named honorable mention All-C-USA.
Mose has started 48 straight games and has a chance to surpass the 50 starts Andy Brewster made in his Hall of Fame career. Brewster was also a center and was a key member of UNT’s teams that won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles from 2001-04.
“Manase is an unbelievable player and has been a starter for four years, maybe five or six,” Littrell said this summer with a laugh. “His experience is invaluable. He’s a great leader for our team up front.”
The leadership Davis and Mose provide will be a key factor this fall as UNT looks to break through for that long-awaited bowl win.
Davis thought a lot about how being a part of a bowl win would add to his legacy at UNT over the summer while he pondered leaving the program.
The opportunity to add to his UNT resume was a key reason he elected to return for another year with the Mean Green. Davis talked it over with his mother. Mose thought about his options as well.
His older brother, Sosaia Mose, played for UNT from 2017-19 and also never broke through for a bowl win.
“Upholding the family tradition is important to me going into my sixth year,” Mose said. “My goal is to be first-team all-conference and to win a bowl championship.”
Davis and Mose know what reaching that goal would mean for their place in UNT history. The opportunity is a big reason both are back with the Mean Green for one final year.
“The legacy aspect of it is the main thing,” Davis said. “I can come back to where people know me. It will help with life after football. The donors will look at the fact I left a legacy. I have to finish what I started.”
