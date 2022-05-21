JUSTIN – Argyle appeared as if it might be on its way to getting into a bind in the second game of its Region I-4A quarterfinal series with Springtown on Saturday.
The Eagles had what looked like a comfortable lead when William Gleason led off the fifth with a single, giving the Porcupines a shot to rally with the heart of their order coming up.
A ground ball to Argyle second baseman Colton Roquemore was all the Eagles needed to snuff out any momentum Springtown had in a 6-3 win at Northwest High.
The sophomore scooped the ball up and flipped to shortstop J.C. Davis, who completed a double play on an afternoon the Eagles finished off a two-game series sweep.
There are a host of reasons Argyle (30-3-1) advanced to face Canyon in the regional semifinals. Some slick fielding by Roquemore, Davis and the rest of the Eagles infielders is at the top of the list.
Argyle turned five double plays while committing just two errors in its series against Springtown (19-13).
“There is no doubt pitching and defense are the keys to playing deep into the playoffs,” Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. “You can’t give away outs or runs or you are going to be going home.
“The double plays got us out of some tough spots. We pitched to spots to get ground balls.”
Argyle turned those grounders into outs without much of a hiccup throughout the weekend, a trend it will look to continue when it faces Canyon in the regional semifinal this week.
The teams are set to play a three-game series on Wednesday and Thursday at Crutcher Scott Field on the campus of Abilene Christian University.
Game times have yet to be announced.
Argyle will head into the series with confidence after continuing to dominate in the playoffs. The Eagles are 5-0 in the postseason after completing their second straight series sweep.
“We’re progressing and are getting better every week,” Davis said. “We will have to get better next week.”
Argyle has enjoyed more productive series offensively this season. The Eagles scored eight runs in their two wins over Springtown.
That’s the nature of the playoffs. The deeper teams get, the tougher the competition and harder runs are to come by.
Giving away outs and runs can be costly.
Argyle didn’t give away much of anything against Springtown and worked its way out of several jams by turning those five double plays.
“The double plays were really big,” Davis said. “When guys get on and you get two outs on one play, it’s a big momentum swing. They got us out of some tough spots.”
Two of those situations came after Argyle squandered an early 2-0 lead. Springtown scored three runs in the third, a rally keyed by a Cristian Hernandez two-run single.
Argyle responded almost immediately when Roquemore stroked a triple to the wall in right in the bottom of the third to spark a three-run rally that put Argyle back up 5-3.
The Eagles added a run in the fourth when a Hunter Sandifer single scored Davis.
Argyle hung on from there to oust Springtown, a team that pushed the Eagles throughout the series. The teams are both members of District 7-4A.
“They have improved so much throughout district and into the playoffs,” Griffin said. “They gave us all we wanted. Hats off to that program.”
Springtown finished with eight hits to Argyle’s seven. That didn’t matter due to the way the Eagles played in the field.
“They out-hit us but made more mistakes than we did,” Davis said. “Limiting mistakes in the playoffs is where you save runs.”
Argyle 6, Springtown 3
|Springtown
|003
|000
|0
|—
|3
|8
|3
|Argyle
|113
|100
|x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Cristian Hernandez, Brayden Fox (4) and Carson Cox. Trevor Duck, Alex D’Angelo (6) and Hunter Sandifer. WP – Duck. LP – Hernandez. 3B – Argyle: Colton Roquemore. Records – Argyle 30-3-1, Springtown 19-13.