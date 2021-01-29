This season, seven Aubrey players were selected to the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area team. The Chaparrals won their first district title in school history and advanced to the region quarterfinal.
Each year, the DRC’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
These are the top players on the team that led them to victory.
Clutch Performer
Jackson Jennings, DB, Sr.
Aubrey won its first district title in school history in 2020 behind Jennings. The all-state safety posted 185 tackles to go along with seven tackles for loss, seven pass break ups, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and one sack. The District 4-4A Division II MVP holds the school record for career tackles with 426.
First-Team Offense
Braylon Colgrove, RB, So.
Colgrove burst onto the scene in his sophomore season, leading the Chaparrals in rushing with 1,427 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns. The District 4-4A Division I Offensive Newcomer of the Year averaged 11.5 yards per carry.
Jacob Palladino, DL, So.
Palladino broke the Aubrey school record for most sacks and tackles for loss in a season with a combined 37. He was the District 4-4A Division II Defensive MVP with 13 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, three forces fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Second Team
Offense
Jaxon Holder, QB, Sr.: 96/168, 1,374 yards, 18 TDs; 54 carries, 309 yards, 5 TDs
Lane Bartel, OL, Jr.: 51 pancakes, 2 sacks allowed, 93% grade
Cody Newton, OL, Sr.: 77 pancakes, no sacks allowed, 95% grade
Defense
Jett Runion, DL, So.: 77 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries