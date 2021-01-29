Each year, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports staff, in consultation with local coaches, selects standout players for its All-Area football team, looking at the 11 area schools we cover.
This season, five players from Braswell High School were selected for the team based on their performance. The Bengals finished 5-5 in their first season competing at the Class 6A level.
First-Team Offense
Cam Smith, WR, Sr.
The Oklahoma State signee racked up 62 catches for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior campaign. Smith was also a District 5-6A first-team selection and ranked among the most highly recruited players in the Denton area.
JK Carter, WR, Sr.
Carter and fellow Braswell wide receiver Cam Smith were a dynamic tandem for the Bengals. Carter caught 55 passes for 825 yards and eight touchdowns, totals that made him one of the top wide receivers in the area. The senior signed with Illinois State.
Erick Cade, OL, Sr.
The 6-6, 315-pound tackle has been a cornerstone of Braswell’s offensive line for the past several years. Cade was named to the District 5-6A first team this fall. He was among the most highly recruited players in the area and is committed to Ole Miss.
Second Team
Offense
Tristan McClary, QB, Sr.: 200/343, 2,745 yards, 27 TDs; 118 carries, 573 yards, 11 TDs
Defense
Lezeric Bailey, DL, Sr.: 38 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 sacks