Sanger logo

After nabbing just one win during coach Rocky Smart’s first season in 2019, Sanger flipped the script the next year with an impressive 8-2 finish.

The Indians took a bit of a step back last year at 5-6, snagging the fourth playoff spot in a five-team district before a first-round exit against Graham. Sanger returns 13 starters and 17 lettermen overall, providing reason for optimism heading into the fall.

Sanger glance

The following is a look at the Indians heading into the 2022 season.

Rocky Smart mug

Smart

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

2022 schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Benbrook 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Ferris 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Community 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Mineral Wells 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Gainesville* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Van Alstyne* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Krum* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 Aubrey* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Farmersville* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 Bridgeport* 7:30 p.m.
District 5-4A DII

Tags

Recommended for you