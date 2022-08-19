After nabbing just one win during coach Rocky Smart’s first season in 2019, Sanger flipped the script the next year with an impressive 8-2 finish.
The Indians took a bit of a step back last year at 5-6, snagging the fourth playoff spot in a five-team district before a first-round exit against Graham. Sanger returns 13 starters and 17 lettermen overall, providing reason for optimism heading into the fall.
The following is a look at the Indians heading into the 2022 season.
Star power: Wide receiver Steven Bush’s importance in Sanger’s offense will grow after star quarterback Rylan Smart, son of Rocky, was lost to graduation along with leading rusher Colby Lewis and four other offensive starters.
Bush was the Indians’ top receiver last year, hauling in 45 passes for 755 yards and nine touchdowns. He also chipped in 17 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery from the defensive backfield.
Bush will be a key weapon and likely security blanket for Sanger’s next quarterback. Fellow wideouts Kollin Shumate and Chandler Bowland should help in that regard, too, after combining for 51 catches, 616 yards and nine touchdowns.
Look for Bush to set the tone for the group once again this fall.
Team strength: As is the case with a few other area teams, Sanger’s biggest strength is an experienced defense. Just three of the Indians’ top 10 tacklers graduated and they return eight starters.
Linebacker Logan Lewis led the team with 88 tackles last season while also contributing at several spots on the offensive side. He has seen time at quarterback this fall and looks like a good bet to factor in heavily on both sides this season.
Beyond Lewis, defensive linemen Aidan Beukema and Jyreese Jones should be forces once again up front. They combined for 167 total tackles and 15 tackles for a loss last season.
Area of concern: Losing Rylan Smart to graduation deals a big blow to Sanger’s offense and leaves uncertainty at the quarterback position.
The dual-threat quarterback completed just under 60 percent of his passes for 2,642 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 523 rushing yards and 10 scores as one of the Indians’ two rushers to eclipse 100 yards.
It will be no small task to replace that production after the team also lost its leading rusher and second and third receivers. Filling the void will take a group effort from players at several positions.
Lewis saw plenty of reps at quarterback during summer practice and Sanger’s scrimmage against Ponder, flashing ability on the ground and through the air.
Whether he or another player is ultimately at the helm, the quality of quarterback play this season could determine if the Indians make a run at a playoff berth.
Game of the year: The same contest we highlighted as Krum’s most important is also Sanger’s game of the year for many of the same reasons.
One of the Indians’ biggest obstacles as they look to secure a third straight playoff berth will be the Bobcats. Sanger’s lone district win last season came in its narrow 24-20 defeat of Krum, a victory which sealed the former’s playoff spot and left the latter sitting at home.
With a combined 30 returning starters between the two teams, it goes without saying they will remember last season’s battle. Those elements make for a fascinating midseason showdown between two area rivals.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.