Ryan's chances to win a medal at the Class 5A state track meet in the 400-meter relay appeared all but gone just a few days ago.
The Raiders had plenty talented runners to put on the track for one of the more exciting races at the state meet. They just didn't have Jordyn Bailey, one of the state's elite sprinters, after he was injured following the prelims at the regional meet.
Ryan found an intriguing solution that paid off in a big way when it took home the silver medal in a school record time of 40.70 seconds on Friday at Mike Myers Stadium. The Raiders added one of the nation's top linebacker prospects to its lineup.
Anthony Hill joined Kalib Hicks, Da'Marqis Lewis and Josiyah Taylor on the relay that was plenty fast enough to bring home some hardware.
Ryan finished just behind Manor, which finished in 40.52.
Earning a medal capped a surprising rise for the team after it lost Bailey, who helped the Raiders post the second fastest time in the state in the preliminary around at regionals.
Ryan made the state meet as a wildcard entry after finishing third without Bailey in the finals at the regional meet.
Ryan hurdler Chinazaekpere Okoye finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in a school record time of 43.08 and just missed the medal stand.
Fellow Ryan hurdler Kailyn Head was seventh in the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.48, her new personal record
Okoye joined Chidinma Nwachukwu, Joy Jones and Katelyn Haley on Ryan's 800-meter relay team that finished eighth in 1:41.21.
The meet will continue on Saturday.
