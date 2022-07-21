Roderic Burns
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns (14) drags a Northwestern State defender after catching a pass during the Mean Green's season-opening win last season at Apogee Stadium. Burns was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday.

 Al Key/DRC

Roderic Burns has come a long way since he arrived at North Texas as a walk-on wide receiver.

The Houston native became a starter, earned a scholarship and led the Mean Green in all three statistical categories for receivers last season.

Roderic Burns mug

Roderic Burns

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!