Roderic Burns has come a long way since he arrived at North Texas as a walk-on wide receiver.
The Houston native became a starter, earned a scholarship and led the Mean Green in all three statistical categories for receivers last season.
Roderic Burns has come a long way since he arrived at North Texas as a walk-on wide receiver.
The Houston native became a starter, earned a scholarship and led the Mean Green in all three statistical categories for receivers last season.
Burns added to his list of accomplishments on Thursday when he was among 43 players named to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. The honor is presented to the best receiver in football regardless of position each year.
It's a milestone that seemed unlikely just a few months ago, when Burns appeared destined to serve as a backup. A series of injuries gave Burns an opportunity to move into a larger role. He took advantage of the opportunity.
The junior posted a highlight reel 23-yard touchdown catch that landed him on ESPN’s SportsCenter in a season-opening win over Northwestern State.
That catch was a sign of what was to come from Burns, who emerged as UNT's top wide receiver after Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush were lost for the season due to injury.
Burns ended up catching 58 passes for 802 yards and four touchdowns. He was placed on scholarship in September. His performance also landed him on the radar for the Biletnikoff Award and helped him claim a spot in UNT's long line of top receivers.
Burns credited his growth early last season to what he learned from some of those players early in his career, including Michael Lawrence and Jaelon Darden.
"I learned a lot from Mike and Jaelon," Burns said. "The first day coming in, watching Mike, I took everything I could. Last year, I watched and spent time with JD. I received all the knowledge they passed down and continued to work. I waited for my turn."
The passion and desire Burns showed during his early years at UNT led his teammates to nick name him HMO, which is short for hustle moves only. Burns has a clothing line with the same name.
Those moves helped Burns emerge as a key player for UNT last year. They also helped him grab a spot on the Biletnikoff watch list this week.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.