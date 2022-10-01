Ridge Texada was convinced he was a Football Bowl Subdivision player long before anyone else believed in him.
Texada was considered far too small even as a cornerback at 5-foot-8.
The former McNeese State backup continued to show he's a lot better than people ever thought he could be while helping UNT jump into the Conference USA title chase Saturday with a 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic at Apogee Stadium.
Texada returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown and brought another pick back 60 yards to the FAU 1 to set up another touchdown in a memorable performance from a player who moved up from the Football Subdivision ranks.
Those two key plays and a big day from quarterback Austin Aune were more than enough for the Mean Green to bounce back from a tough trip through nonconference play and keep their perfect run in Conference USA play going.
UNT (3-3) has now won seven straight games in C-USA play dating back to last season.
The Mean Green won their last five conference games last season, a run that landed UNT in a bowl game for the fifth time in six years.
UNT picked up where it left off with a win over UTEP to open the season and is now 2-0 this year after an impressive win over FAU (2-4, 1-1). The Owls took Purdue to the wire last week before falling 28-26.
The Mean Green made sure FAU wouldn’t build on that performance and gained momentum as they head into the heart of their C-USA slate.
UNT will host Louisiana Tech on Oct. 15 following a bye week. The Mean Green will then face UTSA and Western Kentucky on the road in consecutive weeks.
UTSA beat WKU in last season’s C-USA championship game.
UNT will head into that stretch on a roll after jumping out to an early lead against FAU and overcoming a few key mistakes while pulling away for the win behind Aune. The former Argyle standout threw three touchdown passes to Jyaire Shorter.
The Mean Green dominated most of the first half and were in position to pull away late in the first half after taking a 28-7 lead.
Aune hit Shorter for a 2-yard touchdown and also connected with him on a pair of 25-yard strikes.
Texada also had a big first half. He broke up what appeared to be a sure touchdown with a leaping deflection and later returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown. UNT’s first interception return for a touchdown since 2018 helped put the Mean Green up 28-7.
UNT had the ball at the FAU 41-yard line and had a chance to build on that lead when FAU safety Teja Young intercepted an Aune pass and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.
The Owls came up with another big play late in the first half. FAU had the ball at the UNT 35, where the Owls faced a third-and-10 situation with 21 seconds left.
FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry hit running back Larry McCammon in the flat. He broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a touchdown that cut UNT’s lead to 28-21 at halftime.
Texaada helped UNT push its lead back to 42-21 after intercepting his second pass of the day. Safety Quinn Whitlock deflected a pass into the air that Texada grabbed and returned 60 yards to the FAU 1.
Isaiah Johnson scored on the next play to give UNT a 21-point lead.
The Mean Green cruised from there on a memorable day for Texada, who is in his second season at UNT.
He started three games last season and has been in and out of the lineup this season as UNT has battled injuries in its secondary.
The Mean Green lost John Davis to injury in their win over UTEP. He started the next two weeks before coming off the bench in loss to UNLV.
Texada was back in the lineup last week in UNT’s loss to Memphis.
He doesn’t appear to be going anywhere now. Not after his breakout game against FAU.