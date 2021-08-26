North Texas coach Andrew Palileo wasn't particularly interested a few years ago when his former assistant coach Madison Barr came to him with stories of a small-town girl with big-time potential.
Rhett Robinson was in the early stages of her high school volleyball career at Krum and was off the radar when it came to college recruiters. Krum is a smaller school and Robinson had never played for a club team.
Barr saw Robinson at a beach volleyball event.
"I told Madison I wasn’t going to pay attention to Rhett because she was only in the ninth grade," Palileo said. "Madison kept coming in to tell me about her. I finally went out to see her."
What Palileo saw was a diamond in the rough, one who has quietly developed into one of the top players in Conference USA heading into the 2021 season. The Mean Green will open the year with a match against McNeese State on Friday in the North Texas Invite, UNT's season-opening tournament.
Robinson ranked ninth among Division I players with 352 kills last season when she was named to the All-C-USA first team for the second straight year. The league's coaches named her to the preseason All-C-USA first team for 2021.
UNT enters the season picked to finish third in C-USA's West Division in the league's preseason coaches' poll. The Mean Green's hopes to exceed that projection will rest largely with Robinson, who will lead a team with a host of newcomers in key spots.
UNT finished 11-11 last season after falling to Western Kentucky in the opening round of the conference tournament.
"We can be better than last year," Robinson said. "We are more personable and want the best for each other. We also have a lot of raw talent. If we can organize it and line it up, we will be good. We are still trying to organize it now."
Robinson often finds herself looking back on how far she has come to become one of the top players in C-USA. She exceled at Krum early in her high school career but lacked the experience players gain on the club circuit.
Palileo liked what he saw once he relented and took Barr's advice to come out and see Robinson play. Robinson wasn't the tallest player but was athletic and showed enough potential for Palileo to invite her to join the North Point Volleyball Club. Palileo runs the club.
The opportunity was just what Robinson needed. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter quickly developed and earned a scholarship offer from UNT.
"I didn’t know what I was doing," Robinson said. "I didn’t go to recruiting events, talk to recruiters or email colleges.
"When Pali offered me, I thought, ‘Is UNT Division I? Is it a good school?’ I had no idea, but I said I'd do it."
The decision has paid off for Robinson and for UNT. Robinson has become one of the more productive players in college volleyball and helped UNT maintain its place near the top of C-USA.
UNT strung together three straight winning seasons before its .500 finish in the spring. C-USA pushed its season from the fall back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robinson's family and friends have been able to come and see her play regularly. Her grandfather underwent a partial hip replacement over the summer and plans to make every match he can this year now that he can get around on a cane.
"The past few months my granddad is asking every day, ‘When we are going to play volleyball?’" Robinson said. "They are so excited to come. I am so glad that I am close enough that they can still make it."
UNT is hoping Robinson will put on a show for her family in a season it will need her to excel. The Mean Green lost outside hitters Valerie Valerian and Barbara Martin after last season.
Valerian finished her career ranked fifth in program history with 1,375 kills, despite playing just 10 matches in her senior season to make time for an internship.
Martin finished second on the team with 195 kills last season.
The departures of both Valerian and Martin will put pressure on Robinson to continue to anchor UNT's team. The challenge is one her teammates are confident she can manage.
"Rhett is such a big part of our team on and off the court," middle blocker Sarah Haeussler said. "She is constantly pushing people and making them better. It’s been fun being able to play with her these last four years. I'm excited to see her play."
Robinson has come a long way since Barr discovered her years ago. Palileo is often asked by other college coaches how UNT managed to land Robinson.
"They only saw her when we went to the big tournaments," Palileo said. "By then, she was committed to us. If she would have played for one of those big clubs, she could have gone to the Power Five."
Robinson ended up close to home at UNT instead. She couldn't be happier.
"I think all the time about how it worked out," Robinson said. "I'm proud of how far I have come."