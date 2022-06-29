North Texas appeared to have the makings of a great defense heading into the 2022 season not all that long ago.
Linebacker KD Davis was one of the best players in Conference USA last season, when twin defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy made big play after big play.
A lot has transpired since that trio helped lead the Mean Green to an appearance in the Frisco Football Classic last fall.
The Murphy twins transferred to UCLA and were among a handful of key players who left the program.
The Mean Green’s outlook defensively took a turn for the worse last week when Davis hit the transfer portal.
UNT’s prospects rebounded in a hurry on Monday when Davis did what few top players in the portal do. He pulled out and elected to remain right where he is.
That one decision altered the calculus of where UNT stands heading into the heart of summer and bolstered hopes that the Mean Green can continue their rise under coordinator Phil Bennett.
Bennett built on his significant track record last season when UNT dropped the number of points it allowed per game from 42.8 in the year before his arrival to 27.5 in 2021.
Bennett had a whole lot of confidence that UNT could continue its rise coming out of spring practice.
“It’s light years better with two things, knowledge and familiarity with each other,” Bennett said of where UNT stood this spring as compared to a year ago. “They know what to expect. I know what to expect. It’s like knowing your wife in year two. You know the good, the bad and the ugly.”
There’s a whole lot more of the good to consider now that Bennett has UNT’s best player back for another year.
Davis was UNT’s only first-team All-Conference USA selection last season when he led the Mean Green with 121 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.
The senior’s production is the reason there was a celebratory mood around UNT after he pulled his name out of the portal just four days after he announced his intentions to transfer on Twitter.
“The decision has not been easy, but I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore my options to play at another level and show my talents in a different environment,” Davis wrote.
That’s what he did, visiting Ole Miss and Texas A&M. If there was any doubt as to how Davis is viewed in college football, the interest those teams showed in him ended them.
Davis was expected to commit to one of those schools before changing course and returning to UNT, which suddenly has a whole lot more hope that it can continue to improve under Bennett.
Whether or not the Mean Green fulfill those hopes will depend largely on a handful of key transfers, including defensive end Tom Trieb and safety Nick Nakwaasah. Both showed the potential to be impact players during spring practice.
UNT needs both to help offset its losses that go well beyond Murphy twins, most notably defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis.
Novil was a second-team All-C-USA selection as a senior last season, when he posted 50 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Davis ranked second among UNT players with 76 tackles in his fifth year with the Mean Green.
UNT’s coaches and players were happy with the way their defense was coming together without those players after spring practice.
“The defense has done some really good things,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We’ve held some guys out to make sure we get our horses to the season.”
Davis was among those players who sat out, which gave UNT’s staff a chance to evaluate its newcomers. Several shined.
Trieb looked like the walk-in starter UNT expected him to be when it signed him out of College of DuPage, a junior college program in Illinois.
“Trieb will be an upgrade,” Bennett said. “He’s strong and fast. He’ll be the best defensive end we’ve had.”
Bennett also spoke highly of defensive tackles Roderick Brown and Enoch Jackson, as well as defensive end Chris Wright. Brown and Jackson are in line to start.
The Mean Green are also high on Sifa Leota. The undersized defensive end played well in the spring and will challenge to take over for Gabriel Murphy at Devil, the hybrid linebacker/defensive end spot in Bennett’s defense.
UNT won a heated recruiting battle to sign Nakwaasah, a transfer from Central Arkansas who also made an impression on Bennett in the spring.
“The whole group is better than when I first got here last year,” said safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner, who joined the Mean Green ahead of Bennett’s debut season last year.
There’s little doubt about it after what UNT showed last season.
The challenge for the Mean Green heading into spring practice was finding a way to come together and continue their rise. UNT’s players believe they have done exactly that.
“From high school to college, this is the most chemistry a defense has had that I have been a part of,” Brown said.
UNT endured a tense few days when it had to wait to see if Davis will be a part of that defense.
He will be, giving the Mean Green reason to believe they can improve once again this fall.