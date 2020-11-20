The North Texas board of regents approved a contract extension for basketball coach Grant McCasland on Thursday.
The board considered the parameters of the extension in executive session before voting in favor of the deal. The UNT athletics department is expected to finalize a contract with McCasland in the next few weeks.
The deal will extend McCasland’s contract two years to April of 2026, a school source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday afternoon.
UNT last extended McCasland’s contract in the summer of 2019. His current contract includes a $500,000 base salary with guaranteed incentives that push the annual value of the deal past $670,000.
UNT is set to award McCasland a new contract just months after he led the Mean Green to the Conference USA regular season title. UNT finished 14-4 in conference play on its way to a 20-11 finish.
The Mean Green were the top seed in the C-USA tournament that was called off after the first round due to the coronavirus pandemic.
McCasland was named the C-USA Coach of the Year after guiding UNT to its third straight 20-win season. He has a 61-41 record with the Mean Green, who are expected to be a contender for the C-USA title again this season.
UNT was picked to finish second in C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. Western Kentucky was picked to win the league.
McCasland took over a program that had not posted a winning record in five seasons before the 2017-18 campaign and immediately guided UNT to a turnaround season. UNT finished 20-18 after winning the College Basketball Invitational.
The Mean Green finished 21-12 in McCasland’s second season before breaking through to win the C-USA regular season title last year.