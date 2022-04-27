Reed Heim had to think back on all the places he's coached over the years to come up with a full account just hours after Denton ISD announced that he is taking over Guyer's football program.
Heim has made stops at Colorado, Louisiana College, Baylor and SMU on the college level and also worked at the high school level at Richardson and Dallas Jesuit over the course of 20 seasons.
And that's just for starters.
"If I count it right, this is my 11th program," Heim told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday. "People might look at that and say that I have bounced around. If you follow college football and know what it's like, it's a battle to climb that ladder."
The journey is one Heim and DISD athletic director Joey Florence believe has prepared him for the challenges of guiding one of Texas' storied programs in his first job as a head coach.
Guyer played in a state title game just five months ago. The Wildcats won state titles in 2012 and 2013 under former coach John Walsh and have played for a state championship five times since the school opened in 2005.
Turning over a program like Guyer's to a first-time head coach might seem like a bit of a risky move. It's one Florence was willing to make because of the impact Heim made in two seasons working as Guyer's defensive coordinator under Rodney Webb.
Webb was named the athletic director at Highland Park earlier this month.
"When coach Heim joined the Guyer staff a few years ago, I couldn't help but notice his immediate impact on our Wildcat student-athletes, and it was easy to recognize him as a great program fit," Florence said in DISD's release announcing the Heim's promotion. "His coaching acumen and experience both at the high school level and collegiately prove he is ready to step in and lead this program."
Heim pointed to his unique background as the reason he feels well prepared to take over at Guyer. He won't have to ask his players to put tape with their names written on it on their helmets.
Heim knows each of his players well.
"The existing relationships I have with the players will absolutely help," Heim said. "They're going to get the same guy every day they've gotten the last two years.
"We will hit the ground running."
Heim believes he will do the same in his first stint as a head coach because of the experienced he gained while working at several high schools and colleges. He's coached on both offense and defense and handled everything from equipment to video.
Heim helped coach a state power in Guyer the last two years but has also spent time trying to rebuild teams that were struggling.
"Along the way, you add things to your toolbox that you can pull out," Heim said. "Now that I have a chance to lead a program, I will fall back on the experiences I have had at different levels and use what will help our program be successful."
Heim is confident that Guyer's future will continue to be bright, largely because of the program's solid foundation.
"We are set up for success," Heim said. "We have an unbelievable staff, great kids and an awesome administration. I am really fortunate to be in the position I am."
Heim is hoping to retain as many members of the staff as he can as he heads into his first season as Guyer's head coach.
He knows what a winning program looks like after working for programs across the country. Guyer certainly fits that profile, largely because of the talented players it continues to produce.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), safety Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame) and fellow safety Ryan Yaites (LSU) have all committed to elite national programs and are expected to anchor the Wildcats heading into Heim's debut campaign.
"The expectation the kids have for themselves are what make this place great," Heim said.
Heim traveled a long road to have his first opportunity to be a head coach. Getting that chance at a tradition-laden school like Guyer is a challenge he is looking forward to.
"It's a huge honor to have a chance to lead the program and an opportunity I don't take lightly," Heim said. "I am really excited and have a sense of urgency to make sure we are doing right by our young men and put them in position to continue to have the same success this place has had since the doors opened."