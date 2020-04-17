Since I can remember, sports have always been an integral piece of my life.
Growing up with a dad for a coach, I was always around athletics, a gym or a game. Playing, or even watching sports became an oasis for me — a brief escape from reality.
I am incredibly lucky to have the job that I do covering high school athletics. On any given night for 10 months out of the year, I am doing something sports related.
But for so many over the past month — including myself — this reprieve has been stripped away as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll.
On Friday afternoon, the biggest blow came when the UIL announced it was canceling all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships. It was a move that seemed inevitable when Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the academic year, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow.
The last few weeks haven’t just been tough.
They have been heartbreaking, trying and devastating — for everyone.
COVID-19 has been a cruel, brutal reminder that life isn’t fair. Millions are unemployed, businesses and schools have closed and too many lives have been lost.
And for me at least, my outlet to deal with tragedies like this has always been sports. Athletics has long been an avenue for me to lose myself, even for a second, and forget about my worries.
The night my father died when I was 8, I wasn’t able to sleep. I was broken, scared, confused and angry.
Around 1 a.m., I went into the living room, turned on our tube TV and flipped to ESPN.
Over the next two hours, I watched as the same highlights and half-hour telecast got replayed on a loop four times, until I finally dozed off on the couch. I don’t remember what was on or who was featured. Truth be told, I didn’t really care.
Sports just brought me some measure of comfort during what is still one of my darkest hours.
In the months that followed while I was still dealing with the loss of my dad, I watched the Mavericks every night they played as a young Dirk Nowitzki took the NBA by storm. If they weren’t playing, I watched any game that was on.
Sports took my mind off the pain of losing my dad, even if just for a little while.
But now, in the midst of what so many Denton-area high school coaches and players have deemed unprecedented, sports — the one medium that has always been there — is gone.
And, for the first time in my life, I find myself realizing not just how much I love sports, but how much I need sports.
Athletics aren’t just a hobby or a passion. They are a fundamental part of who so many of us, including myself, are.
So, much like when I was 8, I am now wide-awake at 1 a.m. as I try to write this column.
Except this time, I don’t have an ESPN channel to turn on that will lull me to sleep.