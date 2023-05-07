UNT-MTSU

North Texas outfielder Lexi Cobb tosses her bat and heads to first base during the Mean Green's loss to Middle Tennessee on Sunday at Lovelace Stadium.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Molly Rainey backed all the way up to the right field wall Sunday afternoon, leaped and hauled in a drive that was headed for the field behind Lovelace Stadium.

For just a moment, it looked like UNT might finally live up to the lofty expectations set out for it this season.

Molly Rainey mug

Molly Rainey

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags