Quincy Noble never felt at home during her lone season at New Mexico.
The former McKinney guard played sparingly for the Lobos in 2018-19 and missed having family and friends around to support her.
How important that support is to Noble was apparent over the course of a milestone week in her debut campaign at North Texas. The sophomore scored 27 points on Saturday, when the Mean Green snapped Rice’s 24-game home court winning streak against Conference USA opponents with a 75-66 win.
Noble was named to the All-C-USA first team two days later, milestones that validated her decision to transfer to UNT.
“I rediscovered my love for the game that I lost at New Mexico,” Noble said. “I wasn’t as happy and that showed up on the court. Coming home and being surrounded by such a great support system from my family to coaching staff and teammates helped. I thrive in that kind of atmosphere.”
Noble’s emergence is a big reason UNT enters this week’s C-USA tournament on a roll.
The Mean Green (13-6) finished 10-4 in league play, breaking the program record for C-USA wins in a season by two. That performance helped UNT lock up the No. 3 seed from the league’s West Division.
UNT will face Old Dominion in a first round game at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Ford Center in Frisco. ODU knocked off Western Kentucky in a preliminary round game on Tuesday and advanced to face the Mean Green.
“We’re capable of making a run,” UNT guard N’Yah Boyd said. “It will be tough, but we are up to the task. We are peaking at the right time and have confidence.”
The way Noble has emerged as one of the elite players in C-USA this season is a big reason for that confidence. She ranks fifth in the league with an average of 17.8 points per game.
“After sitting out a year, there were things she had to get used to again,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “She had to adjust to the attention she receives from other teams. She’s gotten used to it, which has helped her confidence.”
Noble has been a consistent force for UNT throughout the season and has scored at least 21 points in three of the Mean Green’s last seven games.
Her best performance of the season came against Rice last week. The Owls held her to just five points in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Noble came back two days later and put on a show while going 9-for-15 from the floor and hitting all but one of her nine free throws against a traditional C-USA power.
“That game was special,” Noble said. “It had everything to do with people telling me to not let things frustrate me and have fun. I wasn’t having fun the first game and was stressed. I calmed down in the second game and things went from there.”
Mitchell knew Noble had the potential to be an impact player when she transferred from New Mexico. ESPNW rated her as the 28th-best guard in the class of 2018.
Noble had to sit out a season after arriving at UNT and used that time to settle into the comfort zone that has been so important to her success.
“It was really hard to be away from my family,” Noble said. “I also connect better with the coaching staff here. That was part of my problem at New Mexico. I wasn’t connecting with the coaches and reaching my potential. Here I am connecting well and am reaching a lot of goals.”
Noble said she has developed a bond with her teammates in a season UNT has seen several players emerge as key contributors or dramatically improve. Boyd is averaging 12.1 points per game, while Jazion Jackson is adding 8.7.
All three guards are in sophomore seasons they hope to extend this week in the conference tournament.
UNT heads into the tournament off an upset win over Rice, thanks largely to Noble’s memorable performance.
“It was exciting,” Noble said. “I didn’t expect anything like that. I just play game by game. With the support of the coaching staff and my teammates, I was able to accomplish some big things. It means a lot to me.”