EDITOR’S NOTE — North Texas is quickly closing in on the beginning of fall practice and the 2022 season. There are several key position battles that will play out over the course of the next few weeks. We begin a periodic series looking at those battles today, starting with UNT’s quarterback situation.
Not all that long ago, North Texas had one of the more stable quarterback situations in college football.
Mason Fine won the starting job as a freshman in 2016 and was UNT’s unquestioned leader for the next four years.
UNT hasn’t had nearly that level of stability at quarterback since. Jason Bean, Jace Ruder and Austin Aune have all started games while moving in and out of the starting lineup.
Aune enjoyed the best season of his career last fall while leading UNT to the Frisco Football Classic but will once again be forced to battle to win the starting job after the Mean Green added Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell in the offseason.
UNT will have a few intriguing position battles this fall, but none will measure up what looks like it will be a fight for the starting job between Aune and Gunnell.
What makes the situation all the more intriguing is the fact that competition emerged seemingly out of nowhere in the offseason.
“Until someone takes it, it’s Austin’s job,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said following his team’s spring showcase. “That’s how it works. That’s how life and every position on this team works.”
UNT didn’t have a player on the roster who looked remotely capable of unseating Aune during spring workouts.
The former Argyle standout lost the starting job to Ruder, who transferred in from North Carolina, heading into last season before winning it back and moving into the starting lineup in the fifth week of the year.
Aune went on to throw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns in addition to rushing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. He only got better during the spring.
There aren’t many more experienced or mature players in college football than Aune, who spent six seasons playing minor league baseball, turned 28 last season, is married and has a daughter.
UNT wouldn’t have turned its 2021 season around without Aune’s play on the field and leadership off it after the Mean Green started 1-6. UNT won five straight games with Aune under center to cap the regular season.
Aune seemed to have the job locked up heading into what he said will be his final collegiate season.
The dynamic changed in a hurry when Gunnell committed to UNT. He started three games at Arizona in 2019, when he threw for 352 yards in a game against UCLA.
Injuries played a role in Gunnell losing the starting job at Arizona before he landed at Memphis, where he ended up on the bench again.
Gunnell and Aune are essentially down to their last chances at UNT.
The course of the Mean Green’s season is largely tied to whether or not one of the two can capitalize on their opportunity to help UNT build on its performance at the end of last season.