UNT-UTEP prediction
Buy Now

North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson breaks loose from SMU defenders during the Mean Green's loss to the Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas last season. UNT will host the Mustangs on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

SMU at North Texas

When: 6:30 p.m.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you