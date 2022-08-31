SMU at North Texas
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 1-0, 1-0 Conference USA; SMU 0-0, 0-0 American Athletic Conference
Last game: UNT 31, UTEP 13; Tulsa 34, SMU 31 (2021)
Last meeting: SMU 35, UNT 12 (2021)
TV: CBS Sports Network
What’s on the line?
UNT and SMU will meet for the final time as nonconference opponents on Saturday before the Mean Green join the Mustangs in the American Athletic Conference next summer.
UNT's fans have long viewed SMU as the school's biggest rival, which makes the way the series has played out all the more painful. The Mustangs have a 34-6-1 edge on the Mean Green all time and have won six of the last seven meetings.
A win over SMU would be huge for UNT and put the Mean Green on course for their best season under coach Seth Littrell since back-to-back nine-win campaigns in 2017 and 2018.
UNT has a host of winnable games in the next few weeks, including a home date against Texas Southern next week.
SMU can get Rhett Lashlee's tenure as its coach off to a good start with a win over UNT. The Mustangs would like nothing more than to continue dominating their series against the Mean Green.
When UNT has the ball
The main storyline heading into UNT's season opener against UTEP was how quarterback Austin Aune would play after holding off four other players to hang on to the starting job.
Aune wasn't perfect, but he played pretty well against UTEP.
The former Argyle standout threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns to lead a balanced attack. Ayo Adeyi led UNT with 80 rushing yards.
UNT will look to build on that performance against an SMU defense working under new coordinator Scott Symons. The former Liberty defensive coordinator takes over a unit that allowed 28.4 points per game last season.
When SMU has the ball
UNT's defense picked up where it left off last season when it shut out UTEP in the second half of its season opener.
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett's unit was the most improved in the country last season in terms of yards allowed per game. The Mean Green cut their total by 144.3.
UNT has several of its top players returning, including linebacker KD Davis, who was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.
The Mean Green will have their work cut out for them when they take on SMU. The Mustangs averaged 38.4 points per game last season and return several of their top players, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
The Oklahoma transfer threw for 3,628 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.
Prediction
In some respects, this game sets up perfectly for UNT.
The Mean Green have a game under their belts and are playing at home. SMU is in its first game under a new coach.
About the only downside to the way the preseason and the first week of the season played out for UNT is that it lost a few key players to injury. Cornerback John Davis went down in the Mean Green's win over UTEP and isn't expected back this week.
Jyarie Shorter and three other wide receivers missed the first game of the season. All four are expected to be back from minor injuries soon, but it seems unlikely that all four will make it back this week.
UNT will make this game interesting despite being a bit shorthanded. Bennett will have something cooked up to slow down SMU, a program he spent six years guiding.
SMU might also need some time to settle in defensively.
UNT will push SMU well into the second half and might even have a chance to pull out the win.
It just seems like the talent gap will be too wide and the injuries UNT is dealing with too much to overcome for the Mean Green to pull out the win.
Prediction: SMU 31, UNT 27