Florida International at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Apogee Stadium, Denton
Records: UNT 5-4, 4-1 Conference USA; FIU 4-4, 2-2 Conference USA
Last game: UNT 40, Western Kentucky 13; FIU 42, Louisiana Tech 34
Last meeting: UNT 49, FIU 7 (2021)
What’s on the line?
UNT in on a roll after winning three of its last four games and is in the hunt for a spot in the C-USA championship game.
The top two teams in the conference standings will play for the C-USA title. UNT is alone in second place, one game behind UTSA. The Mean Green control their destiny.
A win over FIU would also be UNT’s sixth, making the Mean Green bowl eligible. UNT has played in a bowl game in six of coach Seth Littrell’s seven seasons.
The Panthers also have a lot to play for after winning their last two games to even their record at 4-4. FIU needs two more wins to become bowl eligible. Reaching that goal would be a massive achievement in Mike MacIntyre’s debut season.
The Panthers went 1-11 last season.
When UNT has the ball
UNT has scored at least 40 points in three of its last four games and has been on a tear offensively late in the season.
Austin Aune threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns in the Mean Green’s win over WKU last week. The former Argyle standout has four 300-yard games on the season and has reached the mark in each of the last two weeks.
UNT’s running game came to life last week when the Mean Green rushed for 196 yards, a dramatic improvement over the 22 yards they mustered in a loss to UTSA in their previous game.
UNT will look to continue its rise against FIU, which is allowing 33.8 points per game. Linebacker Gaethan Bernadel has 72 tackles to lead the Panthers.
When FIU has the ball
UNT’s defense is coming off its best half of the season in the Mean Green’s win over WKU. UNT shut out the Hilltoppers, one of the top offensive teams in C-USA, in the second half.
Mean Green safety Logan Wilson came up with a key interception in the fourth quarter. Linebacker KD Davis has 90 tackles and could reach the 100-tackle mark against FIU.
Panthers quarterback Grayson James has thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead FIU, which has scored 76 points in its last two games combined.
Prediction
UNT is on a roll heading into its game against FIU and has several of its goals in sight. The Mean Green can become bowl eligible with a win that would also bolster its chances of playing in the conference title game.
FIU has improved dramatically as the season has gone along. The Panthers just don’t have enough firepower to hang with the Mean Green, especially at home.
UNT will come away with a commanding homecoming win.
Prediction: UNT 45, FIU 27