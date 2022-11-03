UNT-FIU prediction art
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Kaylon Horton (41) breaks free from the Louisiana Tech defense during the Mean Green's win at Apogee Stadium earlier this season. UNT will host Florida International on Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

Florida International at North Texas

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you