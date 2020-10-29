North Texas coach Seth Littrell began his weekly press conference on Tuesday addressing how his team utilized its time during a scheduled bye week.
Just a few hours later, Littrell and the Mean Green were looking at another week without a game, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mean Green were slated to face UTEP on Saturday in El Paso before that game became the third UNT has either lost or had postponed so far this season.
UNT officials decided it was far too risky to send their team to El Paso, where coronavirus infections are spiking. The school offered to pay for the Miners to come to Denton. UTEP was unwilling to give up a home game and declined in the hope the schools can work with Conference USA to reschedule the game in early December.
When all was said and done, UNT was left with a challenging series of four games left on its schedule and a whole lot of uncertainty about how the rest of the season will play out.
UNT is slated to host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 7. By the time that game rolls around, the Mean Green will have gone a full three weeks without playing.
That would be an unprecedented break in the middle of a season for UNT, which has already dealt with a host of challenges no one could have imagined just a few months ago. UNT’s games at Texas A&M and Houston earlier this season were also called off due to the pandemic.
Littrell has commended his players for how they have handled those challenges since the beginning of preseason practice.
“I told the guys, ‘All we can do is focus on what we can control. We can’t control any decisions, and we can’t control what anybody else is going to do,’” Littrell said earlier this year. “I’m really proud of our guys and the way they’ve handled themselves because it can be an up-and-down emotional process. They’ve handled it with maturity.”
UNT will look to maintain its focus this week as it works to salvage its season. The Mean Green are 2-3 on the year and 1-2 in C-USA play.
The question now is how many more opportunities UNT will have to play and if they can capitalize.
C-USA has pushed back its title game from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18. That change opened up Saturdays on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 for teams to reschedule games that have been postponed.
UNT and UTEP are working with C-USA officials to find a date to play.
The Mean Green will tackle a tough series of games as C-USA’s schools and league officials look at rescheduling a host others.
Three of UNT’s last four opponents are .500 or better this season. Louisiana Tech (3-3) is 2-2 in C-USA play. UTSA (4-3) is 2-1 in league play, while UAB (4-2) is 2-0 in C-USA and might be the best team in the West Division.
Rice has played just once so far this year and lost to Middle Tennessee in double overtime.
UTEP is also on the upswing after winning just one game in 2019. The Miners have lost both their games in conference play but are 3-3 overall.
Littrell said his team benefitted from some time off last week as it looks to prepare for what could be a challenging stretch. UNT was hoping running back Oscar Adaway III would be able to play against UTEP after he missed three games with a hand injury.
UNT also had time to evaluate its performance in recent games, as well as put a few new wrinkles in as far as its offensive and defensive schemes.
“We’re getting back in the swing of things,” Littrell said Tuesday. “It was a good off week. We’re looking forward to getting back this weekend.”
The carpet was pulled out from under UNT yet again a short time later, delaying the Mean Green’s chances to build on their win over MTSU.
Considering UNT has had three games canceled or postponed already, there’s no guarantee the Mean Green will have a chance to play Louisiana Tech or see their game at UTEP end up back on their schedule.
“Everything is unpredictable,” defensive back Cam Johnson said earlier this season. “You really never know what’s gonna happen.”