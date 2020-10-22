North Texas spent four games searching for a way to spark a struggling defense.
The Mean Green feel like they may have found a solution, or at least part of one, last week during a win over Middle Tennessee.
New coordinator Clint Bowen moved redshirt freshman linebackers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to defensive end. That one small tweak and a big game from nose tackle Dion Novil paid dividends in a slump-busting 52-35 victory over the Blue Raiders.
UNT allowed just seven points in the second half, when the Mean Green (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) competed their rally from a 14-point deficit to snap a three-game losing streak.
A solid half represented a significant step forward for UNT’s defense that came into the day allowing 46.5 points per game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell attributed the Mean Green’s performance in part to the Murphy brothers. Their performance helped give UNT momentum heading into a bye week. The Mean Green are off until their game at UTEP on Oct. 31.
“They are two kids who love ball, give you everything they have and have some nastiness in them,” Littrell said during his weekly radio show on Tuesday night. “It’s been a challenge to move them up. You have to know how to play defensive end. It’s not as simple as it sounds. But those guys played hard.”
The results were impressive. Grayson Murphy finished with three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hurries. Gabriel Murphy posted two tackles and a sack.
The biggest of those plays came in a sequence that changed the course of the game.
MTSU had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter and picked up a first down at the UNT 33-yard line on an 11-yard run by quarterback Asher O’Hara. The Blue Raiders were poised to extend their lead before the Murphy brothers came through.
Grayson Murphy cut down running back Jayy McDonald for a 2-yard loss that put the Blue Raiders in a third-and-10 hole. Gabriel Murphy then burst off the edge and sacked O’Hara for a 9-yard loss that pushed MTSU out of field goal range and forced a punt.
UNT scored five plays later and eventually pulled away for the win. The turnaround was a positive sign for the Mean Green’s defense, which folded in key situations earlier in the season.
“As a defense, we kept our heads high, came back and fought,” UNT safety Makyle Sanders said after the game.
MTSU managed just 169 yards of offense in the second half. The Murphy brothers were far from the only UNT players who came through with momentum-changing plays.
Novil posted seven tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage, and 1.5 sacks. The senior was UNT’s lone preseason All-C-USA selection on defense. He had just one tackle for loss entering the game.
Littrell said he saw Novil flash the talents that make him one of the top defensive linemen in the league during UNT’s win over MTSU.
Novil and the Murphy brothers were UNT’s defensive players of the week.
That trio will continue to see time together on UNT’s defensive line that could look a little unconventional moving forward. Grayson Murphy is listed at 235 pounds, while Gabriel Murphy is 238 pounds. Both are 6-foot-2 and a little undersized for defensive ends.
“They play hard and are extremely strong for their size,” Littrell said. “They are not ‘Mean’ Joe Greene yet. They have a lot to work on.”
MTSU was a good matchup for the Murphy brothers because the Blue Raiders often left them in one-on-one matchups with tackles. Both will have plenty of time to continue adjusting to playing defensive end the remainder of the season when they will face teams that use tight ends more often.
UNT’s coaches believe they will add to the strength of a defensive line anchored by Novil.
“After the other night they are defensive ends until they prove otherwise,” Littrell said. “We want competition. That only makes you better. It’s a good start for those guys.”