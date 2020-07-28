For a big chunk of their lives, they were a package deal often known by their first names — Mason and Jason.
Mason Fine was the record-setting quarterback. Jason Pirtle was his favorite wide receiver and good friend through four seasons at Locust Grove in Oklahoma before both landed at North Texas.
The pair won a whole lot of games together and spent time together off the field as friends.
The bond the pair still share has made this summer a new experience for Pirtle.
Fine graduated after last season and is training in the hope that he will get a shot to play in the NFL. Pirtle is still at UNT, where the Mean Green opened on-field drills Friday in preparation for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of spring practice.
“It’s been a long time, since middle school, that I played a game without Mason,” Pirtle said. “It will be weird for sure. I always liked to ask him questions about our offense and other things. We still talk almost every day, but it’s been different without him here.”
Pirtle operated in Fine’s shadow for most of his career. He redshirted his first season at UNT and bounced around from position to position before finally settling in at tight end last year, when his career took off.
Fine hit Pirtle for three touchdown passes in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian. Three touchdowns in a game is a notable total for any tight end. The fact Pirtle had caught just five passes in the first two seasons of his career made it even more memorable.
By the end of the season, Pirtle was more than just the lesser-known half of Mason and Jason. He was a key component of UNT’s offense.
The coaches in Conference USA named Pirtle honorable mention all-league after he caught 17 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns. The former walk-on started eight games.
That’s a far cry from high school, when Pirtle set Oklahoma high school records with 249 catches for 4,843 yards and 59 touchdowns. He was a lot like Fine. Not a lot of people thought he could carry that success over to the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Pirtle proved them wrong.
“Pirtle will tell you he is not the most athletic, gifted or talented guy, but he is the hardest worker in the room,” Fine said last season. “We have been in the same boat for years. Everyone told him that he wasn’t going to be a Division I receiver or football player. He was right there with me trying to prove people wrong.”
UNT coach Seth Littrell attributed Pirtle’s success after his breakout game against ACU to his football smarts and work ethic.
That same drive has Pirtle focused on the future this summer.
“It’s been a long road, but I have enjoyed it,” Pirtle said. “I don’t worry about how hard it was. I’m looking forward to a nice senior season.”
That season will offer Pirtle opportunities unlike any he’s had previously in his career. He isn’t an unproven commodity now. He’s a veteran on a team that will be looking for new leadership after the departure of Fine and a host of other veterans.
“The last couple of years I haven’t been a leader,” Pirtle said. “I’ll have that chance this year.”
Pirtle knows Fine will be cheering him on, wherever he ends up, whether it’s with an NFL team or in his next pursuit in life.
The two spent time together after last season, fishing and hanging out just like they always have.
Pirtle is back to the grind of preparing for the season, this time without his good friend.
The departure of Fine leaves a whole lot of questions for UNT, which is looking to bounce back from a tough 4-8 season. Fine was one of the best players in program history and threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career.
UNT knows it will need a host of players to improve their performance and move into leadership roles to help fill the void.
“When you see a chance to change things for the better after a season like that you do it,” Pirtle said. “People are stepping up.”
Pirtle plans to be among them.
The final chapter of the Mason and Jason era at UNT was written last season.
Pirtle has one last chance to carve out a legacy of his own with the Mean Green. It’s an opportunity he plans to capitalize on.
“Last year was good for me,” Pirtle said. “It’s exciting to go into a new year with more opportunities.”