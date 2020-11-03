PRINCETON — It was a disappointing end for the Pilot Point Lady Bearcats against Emory Rains on Tuesday, as they saw their playoff hopes dissipate in a three-set loss for a final line of 23-25, 23-25, 18-25.
Offensively, Alyssa David and Shelby Malone led the Lady Bearcats in kills with 10 and five, respectively. Maiah Morris led the team in assists with Malone picking up three as well.
On the defensive end of the ball for Pilot Point, Morris was excellent with 21 digs and five blocks while Anna Hadowsky finished with 13 digs.
Pilot Point ends their 2020 campaign with an overall record of 13-8 and 10-2 in district play.