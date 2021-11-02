FORT WORTH — Even though they were a younger team heading into the 2021 season, Pilot Point and coach Michelle Booker knew that they were every bit as hungry and able to compete.
And while they did just that on Tuesday, a valiant effort went by the wayside in a Class 3A Region II bi-district meeting against Grandview. At a rainy Fort Worth Castleberry High, the Lady Bearcats were swept in three sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-19).
“I felt like we got away from what we’ve been doing, Booker said. “We weren’t setting all of our hitters at times, and we were just zoned in on Alyssa [David]. Again, we just took ourselves out of what we’ve been doing that’s been successful.”
Nevertheless, Pilot Point came out swinging in the opening set by ramping up with a 6-1 run that netted them a 16-12 lead midway through the first set. Though they led 19-13 later in the set, Grandview wrestled away the Lady Bearcats’ lead and presumptive set win.
“I just didn’t feel like we came with energy,” Booker said. “That was not our best. I feel like we played better, especially the last couple of games. And we just looked like we were playing a little passive.”
Senior and program staple Alyssa David was excellent in her final time donning the black and orange, racking up 16 kills on the offensive end to keep the Lady Bearcats alive. Kylie Malone was strong as well, putting up seven kills and two blocks on the defensive side also.
However, in the second set, Pilot Point found themselves playing catchup for much of the time, fighting all the way back from a big deficit to pull within one at 18-17. From there, the Lady Zebras turned in a 7-3 run to deny the Lady Bearcats yet again.
Pilot Point continued to hang around in the third set with their season in the balance. The Lady Bearcats roared back to answer Grandview’s 7-3 run with one of their own to take a 17-15 lead late in the set.
It would not be enough though. Much like they did in the second set, Grandview rattled off an 8-3 run to end the Lady Bearcats’ season.
More than anything though, Booker was pleased with the season that Pilot Point put together. With a team that featured two players that came from middle school and straight onto the varsity roster, the Lady Bearcats defied expectations this year, even by their own standards.
“We knew we were going to be young and inexperienced coming into the year,” Booker said. “Then we were firing on all cylinders at the beginning of the year, before we had a bad streak where we were losing some games. Then, they kind of started pulling back together. So, it’s been kind of a roller coaster.”
In the minds of Booker and the Lady Bearcats, this season should only serve as motivation to get back to the point they were at this season, and further.
“They need to take a quick mental break, physically regroup, and then they’ve got to pass some time to get in the gym and start working on their skills,” Booker said. “We just threw them into the fire.
“Hopefully, now they know, ‘Okay, these are the skills that I really need to work on, hone in on and start putting in some work.’ But, they’re capable.”